Bowhunters score on Pa. elk during September season
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 26 archery hunters who drew elk tags for this season had a high success rate, including 100% on bull elk.
The holders of bull tags went 10-for-10, while 11 of 16 cow tag permitees harvested elk during the two-week season (Sept. 12-26).
Hunters took advantage of rut activity to score on both bulls and cows. It was the second year of the early archery season for elk, which inhabit a range in northcentral Pennsylvania, notably in Elk and Cameron counties.
Among the harvests was a trophy, 400-class, 8x7 bull taken by Gunner Holtz of Spring Grove, Pa.
Twenty-five of the permit holders were Pennsylvania residents, while one was from New York state.
Vermont moose hunters harvest 40, including 35 bulls
Montpelier, Vt. — Vermont moose hunters harvested 40 animals – including 35 bulls – during the Green Mountain State’s lottery hunt last month, Fish and Wildlife officials announced.
Hunting this year was limited to the northeastern corner of the state to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population.
All six of the moose harvested in the October 1-7 archery season were bulls. Twenty-nine of the moose taken during the October 17-22 regular season were bulls, and five were cows.
The overall hunter success rate was 73 percent, with 55 percent success during the archery season and 77 percent in the regular season.
New York outdoor writers honor Piatt
Gloversville, N.Y. — Steve Piatt, who retired as editor of New York Outdoor News earlier this year, was honored last month by the New York State Outdoor Writers Association with its M. Paul Keesler Outdoor Citizen Award.
Piatt, who now pens a regular column in the Morning Times and Towanda Daily Review, was honored for his work as editor of the publication since its inception in 2004, and also for his mentoring of youth and adult hunters and anglers.
The award is presented annually to an individual or organization that has effectively raised the public’s awareness of outdoor recreational opportunities and conservation issues in New York state. It’s named after the late M. Paul Keesler, founder and publisher of the former New York Sportsman magazine.
Piatt also received a first-place award in the association’s Excellence in Craft competition in the Newspaper Column category for his work, “Listening to Hailey,” a piece centered on the loss of his Labrador retriever.
