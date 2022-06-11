Penn State Extension publishes spotted lantern fly guide

Since it was first spotted in 2014 in Berks County, residents, organizations, and government institutions in the state of Pennsylvania have been working to combat the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly.
The Lanternfly is an invasive species from China that has affected thousands of acres of forest throughout the East Coast of the United States. The insect, which resembles a gray and red spotted moth, preys on hardwood and fruit trees and can seriously damage any plans it feeds on. The Lantern Fly will feed on a tree and then secrete a sap-like ooze on the bark that can cause harmful mold that can sicken and kill plants. The Spotted Lantern Fly is especially attracted to fruit trees and vines and the invasive ’Tree of Heaven’ species.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Spotted Lantern Fly can cause significant negative impact to agribusinesses that rely on trees including Christmas tree farms, orchards, and even vineyards. A 2019 estimate by the Department of Agriculture estimated that, uncontrolled, the pest could cost the state $324 million each year and could cost thousands of Pennsylvanians their jobs.
The state of Pennsylvania currently has a quarantine barring anyone in the state from moving the creature to new habitats, and encourages residents to destroy the creature on sight. The Spotted Lantern Fly has been confirmed in 34 of Pennsylvania’s counties, spreading out from the southeast all the way up to Lycoming County.
Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for the Spotted Lantern Fly and signs of its presence and report it to the state. The insect starts its life cycle as a grayish egg mass on the bark of trees before hatching into small black nymphs that appear like very large ticks with white spots. This is the stage the lantern fly is likely to appear as at the time of publish. It eventually matures into a gray moth-looking adult with black spots approximately 1 inch long before laying eggs and starting the cycle over again.
Steps for dealing with the invasive bug include destroying egg clutches, catching the insects, and careful use of pesticides.
The guide for dealing with spotted lantern flies can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-management-guide.
Traps for the fly have been developed and are available commercially or can be made using house hold material. A guide for such exists on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-build-a-new-style-spotted-lanternfly-circle-trap.
