Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today recognized PennDOT employees with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Three team members from PennDOT’s District 3 which represents Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties were among the honorees.
“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I’m proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”
Employees were recognized for ideas and smart practices submitted through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online suggestion system that allows employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices. Over the last decade, PennDOT staff have submitted more than 3,300 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, more than 230 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Neil Dietrich, Transportation Facilities Administrator, Jimmy Adams, District Equipment Manager, and Mark Grose, Highway Equipment Manager, during a ceremony in the Commonwealth Keystone Building. Dietrich, Adams, and Grose are recognized for Bulk Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Cube.
The DEF Cube allows the Lycoming County Maintenance Organization to purchase the DEF fluid in bulk, which will allow the county to be more efficient and provide cost savings. By switching over to the Bulk Diesel Cube, Lycoming County Maintenance Organization will have a cost savings between $0.96 and $1.77 a gallon, which averages out to approximately $6,500 a year based on an average of 1,600 gallons per year usage.
In addition, the new DEF Cube allows operators to pump the fluid directly into their trucks at the same time they are fueling. Prior to the DEF Cube installation, operators would drive the trucks to another area in the stock yard to pour the DEF fluid from 2-gallon jugs. The new system is time efficient and allows operators to spend more time on the roadway.
DEF fluid is a clear liquid, that helps selective catalytic reduction diesel engines meet EPAs near zero emission requirements.
I congratulate Neil, Jimmy, and Mark on their recent Innovation Award for the Bulk DEF Cube,” said District Executive Eric High, P.E., “This innovation idea allows our operators to be more efficient and has a cost benefit to the county, which provides more funding for roadway projects.”
