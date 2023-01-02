Philadelphia school district to extend lobbying for more state money

(The Center Square) — The Philadelphia School District is preparing to expand its lobbying efforts with a six-year agreement that expires in 2023 with The DT Firm. It would cost district taxpayers a total of $527,600 if the contract amendment is approved.
The requested amendment to the existing contract is for an additional $87,000.
The district stated The DT Firm performs general lobbying activities “with the goal of increasing funding for the District” as well as working with state elected officials.
“The DT Firm has provided sound guidance and expertise to the District for the past five years, including assisting with the passage of legislation that has brought additional funding to the District,” the school district stated in its agenda packet. “The District does not have expertise in this area, and it is more effective and efficient to use an established lobbying firm for this work.”
The district cited the lobbyist’s success in getting a five-year extension on a ride-share agreement with the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Uber and Lyft were legalized in 2016 in the state.
Under the state law, the ride-sharing companies have to submit 1.4% of gross receipts for all fares from passenger trips originating in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia school district receives 66% of the 1.4% in new revenue, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. The district stated that it receives $6 million a year from the ride-sharing revenue.
In December 2021, the Commonwealth Foundation did a study on how much local governments and school districts spend on lobbying. The think tank reported that Pennsylvania taxpayers paid at least $42 million in lobbying expenses from 2007-20.
They called that $42 million figure the “tip of the iceberg” because many municipalities did not respond to the Commonwealth Foundation’s efforts to track the spending.
The Philadelphia school district did not respond to the Commonwealth Foundation’s requests for information, according to Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for The Commonwealth Foundation.
The Commonwealth Foundation said public-sector lobbying leads “directly to the need for tax hikes.”
