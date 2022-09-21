DUIA Wyalusing man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on July 23.
Justin Paul Arnold, 41, was driving on Route 220 with an expired registration around 2 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of the route and Woodside Road. Arnold was also operating a non-ignition interlock installed vehicle on an ignition interlock only license.
He showed signs of impairment and an open case of beer was in the backseat, according to court documents. Field sobriety tests were performed and more signs of impairment where observed. He consented to a vehicle search where police found five buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films that were not prescribed. Police also found a cold, unopened beer can that was concealed behind the front passenger seat. He was placed under arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Arnold faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary non-PA vehicle not registered, misdemeanor ignition interlock: not equipped and impaired, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, summary careless driving and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. with Judge Carr.
Make repairs to offensive weaponA Towanda man faces charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Aug. 21.
Wayne Wade Welch, 52, parked his vehicle in a Route 220 driveway around 3:20 a.m. when Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a suspicious person in the area, according to court documents. Welch was outside of the vehicle when police saw an empty holster and belt wrapped around the headrest of his driver seat. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a stun gun in the driver door area and he admitted that it was his, police said.
Welch faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to offensive weapon and misdemeanor prohibited possession. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Todd Carr.
PossessionTwo men faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on Sept. 1.
Kevin Kinsman, 44, of Monroeton, was driving at a slow rate of speed in a vehicle with an expired registration on Burlington Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted around 11:49 p.m. Thomas Anthony Bostwick, 44, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, police noted.
Kinsman said there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle and denied a vehicle search, according to court documents. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and detected narcotics on the vehicle. Both men were free to leave the scene and they did. The vehicle was towed and police later obtained a search warrant. Inside the vehicle, police found a plastic box containing a small amount of methamphetamine, six hypodermic needles and a smoking device, court documents show.
Both faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinsman faces an additional charge of summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days. Kinsman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Todd Carr.
Bostwick’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 9:45 a.m. with Carr.
PossessionA Towanda woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough.
Dannielle Elaine Abbott, 37, was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police on June 15 around 12:10 a.m., according to court documents. The driver began driving at a high rate of speed when police were behind the vehicle on Center Street. The vehicle drove erratically all the way to Railroad Street where it pulled into a driveway.
She consented to a vehicle search and stated that a small amount of marijuana was inside the vehicle and it belonged to her, court document show. Police found the marijuana inside the vehicle as she described. Inside a purse that was in the vehicle, police found three smoking pipes and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. As she was arrested, police also found another smoking pipe with white residue in her left pants pocket.
Abbott faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 10:15 a.m. with Judge Todd Carr.
