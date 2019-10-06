CANTON — The Pumpkin Festival rolled into Canton’s Fireman’s Field on Saturday, bringing with it a bundle of entertainment and funds for helping community kids.
Pumpkin Festival Organizer Jodie Bardo stated that 2019 marks 16 years of a fall festival held at Fireman’s Field, the 9th year it has been hosted by the fire department and the second year it has been branded the Pumpkin Festival.
Along with a new hay maze for children, the Pumpkin Festival boasted live music, vendors and an array of food as well as a photo booth.
Bardo explained that the festival has grown from 20 vendors to 100 vendors over the last nine years and saw a large attendance of guests on Saturday.
“It’s very nice to see the community support the local volunteer fire department,” she stated.
Bardo told that while the money raised through food booths at the Pumpkin Festival supports the Canton Volunteer Fire Department, all proceeds earned from admission donations and vendor registration is given towards outreach programs in Canton throughout the year, mostly that benefit children.
Programs the Pumpkin Festival donates to include a breakfast with Santa, lunch with the Easter Bunny, Canton Area School District’s backpack program, a summer lunch program and an annual smoke alarm drive.
“We really do for children,” Bardo said.
The Pumpkin Festival will continue today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
