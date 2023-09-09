Quilt Show coming to Lynch-Bustin Elementary School

The semi-annual Endless Mountains Quilt Guild Quilt Show will take place Sept. 23 and 24 at Lynch-Bustin Elementary in Athens.
The event will showcase more than 300 quilts, with this year’s theme being “The Joy of Quilting Through the Years.” It’s an appropriate theme for an organization with a proud history that stretches back to its founding in 1995 with the purpose of “furthering the art of quilting through education and providing a means of sharing ideas, materials, skills, and fellowship.”
Attendees of this year’s event can expect to find raffle baskets and a quilt raffle, along with close to a dozen vendors. Snacks and lunch will be available as a fundraiser by the Athens Harlan-Rowe Science Olympiad Team.
The Quilt Guild is home to members of all skill levels, from beginners to experts. Members will be bringing their works to this year’s show.
The Guild is also involved with a number of charitable projects like creating mastectomy pillows and chemo port pillows. They also make lab quilts for The Pregnancy Center, the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, the Oncology Department, Athens Health and Rehab, Quilts of Valor, and Quilts for Kids. Members also support the “Feed My Sheep” food pantry outreach.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and admission is $5.
Those looking for more information regarding the show or the Guild can visit www.emqg.org for more details.
