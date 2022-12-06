WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams wrestling team finished 3-2 at their annual Gary Woodruff Memorial Tournament on Saturday and took home third place overall as a team.
Wyalusing would grab team wins over Blue Ridge (54-16) in round one, Scranton Prep (48-14) in round two, and Wyoming Area (36-33) in round four, while dropping their matchups against Wallenpaupack (48-27) and Pittston (46-28) in the placement rounds.
Wyalusing would be paced by CJ Carr who went a perfect 5-0 on the day with one forfeit victory and four wins by fall in the 127-pound and 133-pound division.
Ayden Hunsinger (152), Ethan Vanderpool (172), Cole Patrick (120), and Alex Hunsinger (189) all recorded 4-1 marks on the day to help the Rams to a third-place finish.
Picking up wins by fall during the tournament were Isaiah Havery (2-3), Zachary Fenton (2-3), Jonathan Earle (2-3), and Michael Newman (1-4), while Aaron Carr (0-3) finished winless on the day.
Wyalusing will be back on the mat on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they take on Wellsboro at home for their first league match of the 2022 season.
Williamson 64, NEB 12
WILLIAMSON — The Northeast Bradford wrestling team opened up their season on Friday in Williamson, where they fell to the Warriors by a score of 64-12.
Only two wrestlers picked up wins during the match, with NEB’s Connor Eastbrook (189) winning by fall over Layton Simmons, and Kamdem Ricci (285) picking up a win by fall over Kolton Bryant.
NEB’s next match will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Athens.
