The descendants of Henry Clay and Amanda Jane (Dunn) Spencer held their 41st annual reunion on Sunday August 28, 2022 at Round Top Park in Athens, PA.
Fifty-eight family members and friends enjoyed a sunny and very warm Sunday afternoon with the good fellowship and delicious food that can be found here on the fourth Sunday of every August.
An auction was held to defray costs, with the winning numbers being called by nine-year-old Luke Spencer and seven-year-old Dexter Watson. Highlights among the items auctioned were one of the amazing birdhouses crafted by Jim McIntosh of Blossburg, PA, and Spencer Reunion 2022 Hand Towels made by talented quiltmaker Margaret Warfle of Wysox, PA.
Walt and Joan Schulze of Alfred Station, NY, presented attendees with a comprehensive and beautifully prepared album of the 2021 reunion. Many more photos were taken today by Heidi and Richard Ormeno of Owego, NY.
Reunion president Tim Selleck called a short meeting and it was decided that next year’s reunion would take place at the same location on the fourth Sunday in August. The reunion officers remain:
President: Tim Selleck of Trout Run, PA
Vice-President: Cliff Spencer of Athens, PA
Secretary/Treasurer: Paul Spencer of New Paltz, NY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.