Rifle season reminders for hunters

The Saturday after Thanksgiving means different things for different people. For some, it means recovery from a long day of shopping in the big stores on Black Friday. For others, it’s beginning Christmas shopping at the local level, with Small Business Saturday. But locals know the most important part of Saturday, Nov. 26 is that it’s the first day of rifle deer season for Pennsylvania.
Rifle hunters will don their blaze orange, grab their lunch boxes full of leftover turkey sandwiches, and carry their rifles in the pre-dawn hours in the hopes of nailing the trophy and bringing home fresh meat for their families. It’s important, though, that they also arm themselves with proper information to limit their legal liability and ensure a safe season.
When asked about typical violations he runs into, Pennsylvania Game Warden Praveed Abraham answered that a common mistake is hunters not signing their licenses.
“That’s not a major problem but it can definitely result in a citation and fine,” he replied.
Another common violation is one most hunters often forget about in the heat of the moment.
“A deer needs to be tagged before you move it,” he reminds hunters, “a lot of folks forget and drag it to their ATV or truck and then think about tagging. It needs to be tagged before you move it or else that’s an illegal kill.”
Hunters are reminded that they need to notch out the date on the tag when they tag a deer, not simply write it in pen.
Some good news is that the Game Commission has not been dealing with an increase in reports of poaching or illegal hunting prior to season. Abraham noted night hunting complaints are sporadic throughout the year, with a modest jump in numbers during rifle season.
A major issue hunters need to be on the lookout for is signs of chronic wasting disease, a neurological disease in deer and other cervids. CWD, as it is also known, manifests in similar ways to mad cow, and the Game Commission has set up several disease management areas, or DMA’s, throughout the state to control it. The closest DMA is DMA 7, which covers 460 square miles of territory in Lycoming, Sullivan, Columbia, Northumberland, and Montour counties. Hunters are reminded to “be aware of where you are,” and, if hunting in a disease management area, not to transport deer brains or spinal cords out of the DMA.
As always, we wish hunters the best of luck and safe hunting!
