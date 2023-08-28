Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Week of August 28, 2023
Weather permitting, the contractor will continue reconstruction work in the southbound lane of Route 199.
Northbound traffic will still be detoured, and southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.
Detour information:
Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.
Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
