Sayre — Sayre’s baseball team is currently undefeated, and largely uncontested, in play this season. Their combination of solid pitching and hot bats carry them past opponents. Last night’s game against North Penn-Mansfield continued the trend as Sayre won 10-2 in a game that was called after five innings due to rain.
Sayre got solid pitching from Lucas Horton and Kannon Vanduzer. The two stifled the North Penn-Mansfield bats. Horton started the game and pitched three innings of no-hit baseball, including five strikeouts.
North Penn-Mansfield batters were probably relieved to see Vanduzer replace Horton on the mound in the fourth inning. That relief may have briefly turned to hope. Vanduzer struggled a bit with the first three batters he faced, letting three of them reach base and giving up two runs.
However, the big man settled in and retired six of the next seven batters that stepped to the plate.
While North Penn-Mansfield struggled to score runs, the Redskins lit up the score board. Leadoff man Jake Burgess jump started the offense with a double to left field in his first at bat.
Sayre truly batted through the order in the bottom of the first. Every batter put the ball in play, except Zach Moore. Moore did not get the opportunity, drawing a walk on four straight pitches.
Sayre forced North Penn-Mansfield to stop them. North Penn-Mansfield did eventually stop them, but only after they had scored four.
In the second, North Penn-Mansfield changed pitchers. Logyn Choplosky slowed the Sayre attack in the second, allowing only three hits and two runs. But Sayre almost batted around the order again.
When the Redskin batters saw Choplosky in the third inning, they were ready. They hit through the order in an inning for the second time. Again, every batter put the ball in play except for one walk. Derek Litzelman relieved Choplosky and put an end to the Redskin run. However, Sayre put up four runs and led 10-0 by the end of the inning.
Litzelman and his fielders silenced the Redskin bats in the fourth, facing only four batters. Litzelman was still pitching, with a 10-2 disadvantage, in the bottom of the fifth when the game was ended due to weather.
Litzelman retired six of the seven batters he faced with two strikeouts. Offensively, he contributed a hit and an RBI. Cameron Fabian and Eli Shaw also contributed hits to the North Penn-Mansfield offense.
Brayden Horton led Sayre at the plate going 3-4, scoring three runs and adding three RBIs. On the mound, Lucas Horton pitched three innings with five strike outs. Vanduzer pitched two innings with two strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Athens 10, NEB 4
ROME -- Down 4-2 after two innings Cameron Sullivan stepped onto the mound for the Athens Wildcats and turned in a dominant performance.
Sullivan struck out six in 5 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball.
Karter Rude started and struck out two.
The Wildcats scored two in the third, two in the fourth, a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the win.
Jared Glisson had a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored for Athens. Karter Rude had a double and a triple, and two runs scored and Caleb Nichols had two hits with two runs scored.
Kaden Setzer had a triple and two RBI and Ben Vough, Sullivan, Mason Lister, Lucas Kraft and Kyler Setzer all had hits in the game.
Sullivan had an RBI and a run scored and Lister had an RBI and two runs scored. Kraft had an RBI and Setzer scored a run.
Collin Allis started for NEB and struck out two in three innings. Joe Stanton struck out two in two innings and Lucas Crown and Clay Wiggins pitched the final two innings, Wiggins striking out two in a scoreless inning.
Lucas Crown had two hits for NEB, with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Clay Wiggins had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Nick Beers and Cayden McPherson had hits, McPherson scored a run. Dillon Donnelly scored a run for NEB.
Canton 9, Troy 6
Troy scored three in the second and led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth.
Canton scored three in the fourth, a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 9-3 lead.
The Trojans got three back in the seventh, but that’s as close ad they got.
Weston Bellows had three hits, with a double, three RBI and a run scored and Timmy Ward had two hits, a double and three RBI, while Hayden Ward had two hits, a double and two runs.
Cam Bellows and Joel Schoonover each had hits. Bellows scored two runs and Schoonover scored a run, while Bailey Ferguson scored a run.
Brendan Matthews struck out three in six innings and Schoonover struck out two in an inning.
Kory Schucker had three hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Troy and Morgan Madigan had two hits, with a run scored.
Caleb Binford, Gavin Cohick, Lenny Reed, Danny Hoppaugh and Malachi Walters had hits for the Trojans.
Binford had two RBI, Reed and Hoppaugh scored runs and Evan Short scored two runs and had an RBI.
Wellsboro, CV suspended by rain
Wellsboro led 9-7 in the bottom of the fourth when the game was halted by rain. The game resumes on May 14.
