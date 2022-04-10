Sayre Elks hold Easter Egg Hunt

The Sayre Elks held its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Howard Elmer Park on Saturday morning. A large group of children participated and took home plenty of candy, jelly beans from Ted Clark’s Busy Market and prizes including passes to the Sayre Theatre, which matched the number of tickets that the local Elks had purchased. Members of the Sayre Elks Lodge donated the candy for the annual event. Pictured here, Christopher and Wyatt get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny on Saturday morning.

 Review Photo/Pat McDonald