As soon as Jake Burgess caught shortstop Zack Garrity’s toss on the second base bag for the final out, Kannon Vanduzer raised his hands high in the air and jumped up, anticipating his teammates upcoming mob. In a game that featured seven lead changes, with both teams never saying die for seven thrilling innings, Sayre had captured the NTL Small School championship in an instant classic over Canton, 13-12, at Canton Thursday night.
Sayre got on the board with a run in the top of the first as Brayden Horton scored on a two-out error. The fireworks started in the bottom of the first inning, as Canton scored three runs, highlight by a straight steal of home by freshman Hudson Ward.
Both teams stayed quiet in the second inning before Sayre’s Mason Houseknecht and Jackson Hubbard had an infield single hard hit in the hole between short and third that Canton Shortstop Joel Schoonover nearly made a sensational play on, setting the table for the feared top of the Sayre lineup, a unit that has terrorized pitching all season. But, Canton starting pitcher Carter Route settled down, and got an infield pop-up, a strikeout, and a groundball to third sandwiched around a walk to get out of the threat, and it looked like a low-scoring affair was going on. It was not to be.
The Redskin offense finally broke through in the top of the fourth. In an inning that featured two pitching changes and lasted 24 minutes, Sayre plated three runs, spurred by hits from Garrity and Houseknecht and patient at-bats. After David Northup worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless bottom half of the fourth, Sayre found themselves with the lead at the end of a frame for the first time, 4-3.
Sayre added another run in the top of the fifth when Houseknecht drove in Zach Moore on a base hit back up the middle. It would be the final half-inning of the game in which either team did not put up a crooked number.
After a single by Cam Bellows and a walk by Cooper Kitchen, Hudson Ward found himself up to bat with two on and two outs in a 5-3 ballgame. After a lengthy at-bat against Northup, Ward cracked a 3-2 pitch deep into left center field for a bases-clearing double and Canton found themselves back in a tie ballgame. After a pitching change and a hit batter, Hayden Ward hit a ground ball to shortstop that took a gnarly hop on the lip of the infield and found its way into left-center field, scoring two runs and giving Canton a 7-5 lead.
Sayre had the top of the order up to start the top of the sixth, and they got a leadoff walk to get the wheels turning. However, it looked like the rally would be over when Brayden Horton hit a deep fly ball to center field that Weston Bellows caught, threw into the infield and caught Burgess in a rundown after rounding third too aggressively following tagging up from third.
When Canton’s Joel Schoonover applied the tag on Burgess, one could deduce that the threat in the sixth inning, and maybe the biggest threat the Redskins would have the rest of the way was gone.
Sayre had other ideas. A Northup single was sandwiched between walks to Luke Horton and Moore and Sayre found themselves with the bases juiced. Garrity walked, cutting the Warrior lead to 7-6, and it was time for Kannon VanDuzer to come to the plate. The left-handed hitter lined a 2-1 pitch back through the middle for a two-run single, giving Sayre an 8-7 lead after the top of the sixth.
“Every night Coach Cron is preaching getting good at bats,” VanDuzer said. “I got ahead in the count and I knew what to expect. They were playing three infielders on the right side of the infield so I took it back up the middle.
As they have all season, Canton picked themselves up off the mat, and when Cooper Kitchen scorched a double into left center, two Warriors crossed the plate and Canton found themselves back up top, 9-8. Hudson Ward followed that up with a single into center to bring Kitchen around and gave the Warriors a two-run cushion, setting the stage for a seventh inning not many in attendance will forget for quite some time.
New Canton pitcher Weston Bellows induced a pop-up to start the top half of the final frame, and it seemed like that maybe Sayre would go away quietly. The Sayre bats came alive, though, as Burgess doubled and Brayden Horton singled through the right side to cut the deficit to one.
After a Sayre groundout had them down to their final out, Northup grounded one to short that looked like it would end the game and give Canton the win. But, the shortstop threw wide of his target at first to the home plate side, and Brayden Horton scored to tie the game. After a Moore walk, Garrity scorched one through the left side to score Northup and Sayre led 11-10.
Once again, Kannon VanDuzer found himself up in a big spot and delivered, lining a ball into shallow center field to plate two more Redskins and they led 13-10, three outs away from the league championship.
Canton was not done fighting. After Schoonover reached on an error and Hayden Ward singled back up the middle, the Warriors were in business once again. Sayre Coach Jamie VanDuzer played the final card he had to play as he went to his son, Kannon, to get the final two outs.
“I knew we were going to have to make a move,” the elder VanDuzer said. “I asked Coach Cron and he said let’s make it right now and I agreed so we made the move.”
Schoonover scored on a groundout by Timmy Ward to cut the lead to two. A walk and a flyout brought up Cam Bellows with first and third and Canton down to their final out. The theatrics were not done though, as Bellows blooped one into to left field to score Hayden Ward and move Bailey Ferguson to second, and Canton had the game-tying run on second base and the league-tying run at first base. The Sayre defense buckled down though, as Burgess made the aforementioned play to Garrity to clinch the NTL Small School Title and send the Sayre faithful lined up alongside the third base line into a frenzy. When they came back to the dugout after meeting with their coaches in left field following the game, the Redskin players were applauded like heroes. It was certainly a heroic comeback.
“We have goals listed, and this was number one on our list of goals,” Coach VanDuzer said about the NTL championship.
