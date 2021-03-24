SAYRE — Playing at the next level is the dream of many a high school athlete. For some, such as Cody VanBenthuysen, that dream has become a reality with a signing ceremony at Sayre High School Tuesday.
VanBenthuysen’s choice is nearby Elmira College, where he will study adolescence education and play soccer.
The choice seems to have been an easy one.
“Their coaches reached out to me first and as soon as I got on the campus it felt really close to home and gave me that ‘home’ feeling,” he said.
VanBenthuysen said that the proximity to the Valley was an important factor in his decision.
“That had a pretty big role in (my decision) since I’d be so close to home I wouldn’t have to travel too far and probably my parents would get to see some of my games.”
“It’s been in the back if my mind and it just became a reality.”
He started playing just for fun, but realized that he could go places.
“I just kept grinding every day to make it happen.”
VanBenthuysen credited Sayre Head Coach Greg Hughey and Assistant Coach Rich Post along with John Esworthy from the travel side.
“He helped me helped me create my highlight video,” VanBenthuysen said of Esworthy.
“He’s been the cornerstone of this program for a few years,” said Hughey. “He was one of the reasons when I got into coaching after his sophomore year that I saw that we had a level of talent here at Sayre that definitely needed to stay together. That’s one off the reasons I picked up the coaching job.
Hughey said that he saw the potential VanBenthuysen and his fellow seniors had in their junior season.
“He was in that mix of seniors that really had some talent with Connor Young and Jia Yang Huang that I really saw if they stayed together they could make a really good run and improve this team. We had a good blend of talent his junior year and we had a lot of sophomores and freshmen. It was the perfect team because they were going to stay together in his junior year and the kids would play together at least a year (before his senior season).”
Unfortunately, in Cody’s second game, at Athens, he broke his arm and didn’t return until the Troy game, which was he penultimate game of the regular season.
“I was happy the team was able to give the seniors a district game,” said Hughey “We hadn’t been there in years and he was definitely one of the reasons who helped us make it there.”
Hughey said that VanBenthuysen stayed with the team, even on road trips.
“He’d cheer lead and would give us advice and help us as coaches. He has a high soccer IQ. He knows where people should be abd he can also talk to players 1-on-1. They definitely listen to him quite a bit. I think his soccer IQ is definitely what got him to the next level.”
That intelligence extends well off the soccer field. VanBenthuysen said the plan is to be a high school teacher.
“I kind of got into a close relationship with the teachers here and I’ve always liked school,” he said. “It’s always been enjoyable to come every day.”
