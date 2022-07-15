Area senior citizens, their family members, and caregivers are invited to a Senior Citizens Expo hosted by state representative Clint Owlett (R-68) on August 5.
This free expo, which begins at 9 a.m., is open to seniors age 55 and older. Dozens of vendors will be on hand to provide information on senior programs and services provided within the 68th legislative district, which stretches from Galeton in Potter County to Towanda in Bradford County. Free blood pressure and hearing screenings will be available at the event.
Owlett’s offices in Wellsboro and Troy will be closed that day due to the event.
“This is a great event that offers a wealth of information in one convenient location for our seniors and their supporters,” Owlett said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”
