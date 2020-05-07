With spring sports called off, senior athletes lost their chance at their final season of sports.
The Wellsboro track and field senior athletes.
Ethan Blakley
First year track and field
Derrick Bolt
Was looking forward to competing in the pole vault this year
Alex Burrell
After coming back from knee surgery last year, he made districts in the 100 hurdles and would have been a serious contender.
Lucas Citrino
First year track and field, and was a member of the 4x1 team that was working over the winter
Keegan Clemens
Would have most likely been our lead thrower this year in the shot put.
Aidan Hauser
After coming back this year from a knee injury, Aidan would have definitely made the top 10 at districts. His 4x1 team missed states last year by .4 of a second, so they were looking forward to having that shot again this year
Zachary Holler
First year track and field
Frank Kewitt
Made districts in the high jump, was ready to go back
Gavin Knowlton
First year track and field
Thomas Marble
First year track and field
Daniel Mitchell
First year track and field
Clayton Orsborn
Clayton had been coaching pole vault to the younger athletes. He was looking forward to competing at his first district meet this year
Andrew Prouty
First year track and field
Austin Richards
Has been training for middle distance all year.
Silas Wagaman
Has been working hard this year to get back to districts. He made the top 15 last year at districts in the 100 and was a contender for top 10. He was a member of the 4x1 team that had a serious chance of making the state meet this year.
Brennan Warner
Moved to 300 hurdles last year and was a serious contender for the district meet this year
Karter Witmer
Made districts in the triple jump and was looking forward to returning to districts this year
Kylie Butler
Kylie was a strong 300 hurdle runner and a member of the 4x800 and 4x400 district qualifying teams
Caitlyn Callahan
Caitlyn made districts in the triple jump and the 4x1 for the past three years
Nina Coollidge
Nina dual sports in softball and track and is a thrower
Lauren Singer
Lauren made districts in the 4x1 for the past three years and also throws the javelin
Katarina
Swendrowski
First year track and field
