With spring sports called off, senior athletes lost their chance at their final season of sports.

The Wellsboro track and field senior athletes.

Ethan Blakley

First year track and field

Derrick Bolt

Was looking forward to competing in the pole vault this year

Alex Burrell

After coming back from knee surgery last year, he made districts in the 100 hurdles and would have been a serious contender.

Lucas Citrino

First year track and field, and was a member of the 4x1 team that was working over the winter

Keegan Clemens

Would have most likely been our lead thrower this year in the shot put.

Aidan Hauser

After coming back this year from a knee injury, Aidan would have definitely made the top 10 at districts. His 4x1 team missed states last year by .4 of a second, so they were looking forward to having that shot again this year

Zachary Holler

First year track and field

Frank Kewitt

Made districts in the high jump, was ready to go back

Gavin Knowlton

First year track and field

Thomas Marble

First year track and field

Daniel Mitchell

First year track and field

Clayton Orsborn

Clayton had been coaching pole vault to the younger athletes. He was looking forward to competing at his first district meet this year

Andrew Prouty

First year track and field

Austin Richards

Has been training for middle distance all year.

Silas Wagaman

Has been working hard this year to get back to districts. He made the top 15 last year at districts in the 100 and was a contender for top 10. He was a member of the 4x1 team that had a serious chance of making the state meet this year.

Brennan Warner

Moved to 300 hurdles last year and was a serious contender for the district meet this year

Karter Witmer

Made districts in the triple jump and was looking forward to returning to districts this year

Kylie Butler

Kylie was a strong 300 hurdle runner and a member of the 4x800 and 4x400 district qualifying teams

Caitlyn Callahan

Caitlyn made districts in the triple jump and the 4x1 for the past three years

Nina Coollidge

Nina dual sports in softball and track and is a thrower

Lauren Singer

Lauren made districts in the 4x1 for the past three years and also throws the javelin

Katarina

Swendrowski

First year track and field