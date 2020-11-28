With the boys’ soccer season behind us, it’s time to start recognizing the area’s top players.
This year we have done something different for soccer, adding a Dynamic Dozen team.
This team features the 12 best boys’ soccer players in the region, and it is position specific, meaning just four forwards, three midfielders, three defenders, a goalie and a versatility player on the team.
This year’s team features four players from league champion Wellsboro and three from runner-up Athens.
Kaeden Mann of Wellsboro is one of the forwards, with teammate Jack Poirier, Sullivan County’s Trace Neary and Mason Hughey of Sayre.
The midfielders are Will Poirier of Wellsboro, Wyatt Hodlofski of Troy and Brandon Kuhn of NEB.
The defenders are Wellsboro’s Zach Singer; Towanda’s Daniel Wright and Landon Lantz of Athens.
The goalie is Asher Ellis of Athens and Nate Quinn of Athens is the versatility player.
