16 local wrestlers advance to NE Regional Tournament

WILLIAMSPORT (PA) — Placewinners from last week’s North Section tournament continued to battle to earn a berth to Hershey. Saturday was day two of the PIAA District IV AA wrestling tournament. The top six placers in each weight class survived and will advance to next weekend’s Northeast Regional tournament.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff led the local contingent with the lone District title.
Nick Woodruff used a big ride in the second period of his semifinal bout to put the match away. Ultimately his opponent injury defaulted and Woodruff advanced to the finals.
In the finals, Woodruff used a second period takedown to take the lead. He escaped in the start of the third for a 3-1 lead. He kept his opponent at bey, and took a couple stalling calls, for a 3-2 win over Damon Backes and a District IV Title.
Woodruff did not spend much time basking in the glory of his title. He immediately began looking to next weekend. “One more step. Regional Champ next week, that’s the goal.”
Wyalusing also had CJ Carr in the finals. Carr battled back from an early deficit to defeat Jace Gessner in the semifinals. The victory set up a rematch with Sullivan County’s Colton Wade in the finals. Wade won the bout and the title.
Ayden Hunsinger began the day in the wrestlebacks for the Rams. He staved off elimination with two wins early in the day. He was bumped down to the fifth place bout by South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner. Hunsinger lost his final bout to finish in 6th place.
Athens paced the NTL schools by advancing four. To no one’s surprise, Gavin Bradley cruised to the finals with a technical fall in the semifinals. Branden Wentzel bested Bradley in the finals.
Karter Rude joined Bradley in the finals to secure his advancement.
Jake Courtney fell in the semifinals to Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim. He battled back, winning two consecutive bouts in the wrestle backs. He fell to Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia in the consolation finals, earning fourth place.
Josh Nittinger earned his way into medal contention by defeating Canton’s Mason Nelson. Nelson had beaten Nittinger in three previous matches this season. However, with the season on the line, Nittinger emerged victorious. With his advancement secured, Nittinger lost his next two bouts for a sixth place finish.
Kaden Setzer battled injury to finish seventh.
Despite a rough semifinal round, Canton advances three wrestlers to next week’s tournament, Hayden Ward lost by a point in the semis. He rebounded with two wins in the consolation bracket to finish third.
Bailey Ferguson fell to returning state medalist Devon Deem in the semifinals. He also bounced back with two wins for a third place finish as well.
Riley Parker lost to Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in the semifinals. Like his teammates, Parker bounced back with two solid wins in the consolation bracket for a third place finish.
Holden Ward and Brennen Taylor finished in seventh place for the Warriors.
Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski summarized his team’s rollercoaster performance. “We did pretty well. We got three guys through. We know this tournament is a meat grinder. We had a rough round in the medal round. We rebounded.”
Williamson’s Mike Sipps and Kade Sottolano placed in the top six and will advance to next week. Sipps lost tight bouts in the semifinal and consolation semifinal. The losses dropped him to the fifth place match.
Sottolano also lost in the semifinals but handled Athens’ Josh Nittinger in the consolation semifinals. Sottolano won that bout as well for a third place finish.
North Penn-Liberty advances only Kohen Lehmen. Lehmen lost to two-time state medalist Nolan Lear in the semifinals. A win in the consolation semifinal bout put him in the consolation finals against Canton’s Parker. Parker beat Lehmen in a rematch of last week’s North Section final.
North Penn-Liberty’s Cale Wagner finished in seventh place.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade did not have a point scored on him as he fought to the 106 pound District IV title.
Bryant Green advances for Towanda. Green started slow but battled back for a 4-2 win in the semifinals. In the finals, he wrestled Muncy’s Ty Nixon. Nixon used a takedown in overtime to claim the title.
Green expressed some comfort with a top two finish. “It feels good. I am looking forward to next week and the week after that.”
Green’s coach, Bill Sexton, was happy to see his senior having a strong postseason performance. “He’s been a lot of fun to watch. He’s worked extremely hard. He deserves to be where he’s at.”
Mason Higley and Riley Vanderpool each finished in seventh place for the Black Knights.
Troy advances only Seth Seymour. Seymour rattled off two big wins in the consolation bracket to stay alive. A loss in the consolation semifinals dropped him to the fifth place bout. Seymour lost that bout to finish in sixth place.
Canton led all local teams with a fourth place finish. Athens followed in sixth and Wyalusing was twelfth. Southern Columbia won the team title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.