All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Friday, Aug. 27
NTL Small School
Columbia-Montour Vo Tech at Northwest
Cowanesque Valley at South Williamsport
Heartland Division I
Central Mountain at Shikellamy
Heartland Division II
Danville at Mifflinburg
Midd-West at Central Columbia
Heartland Division III
Bloomsburg at Loyalsock
Mid Penn Conference
Line Mountain at Juniata
Non league
Hanover at Athens
Towanda at Sayre
Bald Eagle Area at Troy
Wellsboro at Montoursville
Montrose at Wyalusing
Muncy at Warrior Run
Montgomery at Hughesville
Bellefonte at Jersey Shore
Berwick at Southern Columbia
Elk County Catholic at Bucktail
Lewisburg at Shamokin
Milton at Nativity BVM
North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel
Selinsgrove at Pottsville
Williamsport at Crestwood
———
Saturday, Aug. 28
NTL Large School
North Penn/Mansfield at Canton
———
Friday, Sept. 3
NTL Small School
Sayre at Cowanesque Valley
Northwest at Montgomery
NTL Large School
Troy at Athens
Towanda at Canton
Wyalusing at North Penn/Mansfield
Heartland I
Shamokin at Central Mountain
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove
Heartland II
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Midd-West at Danville
Heartland III
Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg
Mid Penn
Susquenita at Line Mountain
Non league
South Williamsport at Wellsboro
Bucktail at Cameron County
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
Shikellamy at Loyalsock
Warrior Run at Milton
Williamsport at Altoona
———
Saturday, Sept. 4
Muncy at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 1 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 10
NTL Large
Athens at Towanda
NTL Small
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Sayre
Northwest at Cowanesque Valley
Heartland I
Selinsgrove at Shamokin
Heartland II
Danville at Lewisburg
Mifflinburg at Midd-West
Heartland III
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Nonleague
Canton at South Williamsport
Muncy at Wyalusing
Central Columbia at Troy
North Penn/Mansfield at Bald Eagle
Hughesville at Wellsboro
Warrior Run at Montgomery
Bloomsburg at Central Mountain
Holy Redeemer at Milton
Middletown at Line Mountain
Mifflin County at Williamsport
Montoursville at Jersey Shore
Mount Carmel at Shikellamy
Union/AC Valley at Bucktail
———
Friday, Sept. 17
NTL Small
Sayre at Montgomery
Muncy at Cowanesque Valley
NTL Large
North Penn/Mansfield at Troy
Wyalusing at Canton
Non league
South Williamsport at Athens
Milton at Towanda
Wellsboro at Shikellamy
Old Forge at Northwest
Berwick at Selinsgrove
Bloomsburg at Midd-West
Central Mountain at Williamsport
Danville at Loyalsock
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg
Line Mountain at Boiling Springs
Mifflinburg at Hughesville
Montoursville at Mount Carmel
Shamokin at Nanticoke
Smethport at Bucktail
Southern Columbia at Wyoming
Warrior Run at Central Columbia
———
Saturday, Sept. 18
District IV
Nonleague
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Holy Cross 1 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 24
NTL Large
Wyalusing at Athens
Towanda at North Penn/Mansfield
Wellsboro at Troy
NTL Small
Sayre at Muncy
Montgomery at South Williamsport
Heartland I
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore
Heartland II
Central Columbia at Danville
Lewisburg at Midd-West
Heartland III
Hughesville at Warrior Run
Nonleague
Northwest at Canton
Bucktail at Keystone
Camp Hill at Line Mountain
Loyalsock at Montoursville
Milton at Central Mountain
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia
Selinsgrove at Muhlenberg
Shamokin at Mifflinburg
Williams Valley at Bloomsburg
Williamsport at Berwick
———
Saturday, Sept. 25
NTL Small
Cowanesque Valley at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 1
NTL Small
Muncy at Northwest
Heartland I
Jersey Shore at Shamokin
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Heartland II
Lewisburg at Central Columbia
Heartland III
Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel
Montoursville at Danville
Mid Penn
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Nonleague
Athens at Hughesville
Montgomery at Wyalusing
Cowanesque Valley at Towanda
Canton at Wellsboro
Troy at Loyalsock
Midd-West at North Penn/Mansfield
Bucktail at Coudersport
Central Mountain at Warrior Run
Dallas at Williamsport
Mifflinburg at Milton
Wyomissing at Southern Columbia
———
Saturday, Oct. 2
District IV
NTL Small
South Williamsport at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.
Nonleague
Huntingdon at Sayre 2 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 8
NTL Large
North Penn/Mansfield at Athens
Towanda at Wellsboro
NTL Small
South Williamsport at Muncy
Heartland I
Jersey Shore at Milton
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain
Shamokin at Shikellamy
Heartland II
Mifflinburg at Montoursville
Heartland III
Hughesville at Bloomsburg
Mid Penn
Line Mountain at Halifax
Nonleague
Canton at Montgomery
Wyalusing at Cowanesque Valley
Warrior Run at Northwest
Danville at Mount Carmel
Loyalsock at Lewisburg
Midd-West at Juniata
Redbank Valley at Bucktail
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
Williamsport at Delaware Valley
———
Saturday, Oct. 9
District IV
Nonleague
Troy at Sayre
———
Friday, Oct. 15
NTL Large
Canton at Athens
Troy at Towanda
Wellsboro at Wyalusing
NTL Small
Sayre at Northwest
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Cowanesque Valley
Montgomery at Muncy
Heartland I
Milton at Shamokin
Heartland II
Montoursville at Midd-West
Heartland III
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run
Hughesville at Southern Columbia
Mount Carmel at Loyalsock
Wyoming Valley Conference
Wyoming Valley West at Williamsport
Nonleague
Line Mountain at North Penn/Mansfield
Bucktail at Otto-Eldred
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
Danville at Jersey Shore
Shikellamy at Lewisburg
———
Friday, Oct. 22
NTL Large
Athens at Wellsboro
Wyalusing at Troy
NTL Small
South Williamsport at Sayre
Cowanesque Valley at Montgomery
Heartland II
Montoursville at Central Columbia
Heartland III
Loyalsock at Hughesville
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel
Mid Penn
Line Mountain at Newport
Wyoming Valley
Williamsport at Wilkes-Barre
Nonleague
Canton at Hanover
Tunkhannock at Towanda
Northwest at Bloomsburg
Brockway at Bucktail
Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle
Lewisburg at Milton
Midd-West at Central Mountain
Shamokin at Danville
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
———
Saturday, Oct. 23
Nonleague
North Penn/Mansfield at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 29
NTL Large
Towanda at Wyalusing
Troy at Canton
Wellsboro at North Penn/Mansfield
NTL Small
Northwest at South Williamsport
Heartland I
Central Mountain at Jersey Shore
Milton at Shikellamy
Heartland II
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
Heartland III
Loyalsock at Warrior Run
Mid Penn
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Wyoming Valley
Hazleton at Williamsport
Nonleague
Athens at Sayre
Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley
Central Columbia at Bloomsburg
Halifax at Midd-West
Hughesville at Muncy
Mount Carmel at Shamokin
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
Southern Columbia at Danville
———
Saturday, Oct. 30
NTL Small
Montgomery at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.
