All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday, Aug. 27

NTL Small School

Columbia-Montour Vo Tech at Northwest

Cowanesque Valley at South Williamsport

Heartland Division I

Central Mountain at Shikellamy

Heartland Division II

Danville at Mifflinburg

Midd-West at Central Columbia

Heartland Division III

Bloomsburg at Loyalsock

Mid Penn Conference

Line Mountain at Juniata

Non league

Hanover at Athens

Towanda at Sayre

Bald Eagle Area at Troy

Wellsboro at Montoursville

Montrose at Wyalusing

Muncy at Warrior Run

Montgomery at Hughesville

Bellefonte at Jersey Shore

Berwick at Southern Columbia

Elk County Catholic at Bucktail

Lewisburg at Shamokin

Milton at Nativity BVM

North Schuylkill at Mount Carmel

Selinsgrove at Pottsville

Williamsport at Crestwood

———

Saturday, Aug. 28

NTL Large School

North Penn/Mansfield at Canton

———

Friday, Sept. 3

NTL Small School

Sayre at Cowanesque Valley

Northwest at Montgomery

NTL Large School

Troy at Athens

Towanda at Canton

Wyalusing at North Penn/Mansfield

Heartland I

Shamokin at Central Mountain

Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove

Heartland II

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg

Lewisburg at Montoursville

Midd-West at Danville

Heartland III

Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg

Mid Penn

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Non league

South Williamsport at Wellsboro

Bucktail at Cameron County

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Shikellamy at Loyalsock

Warrior Run at Milton

Williamsport at Altoona

———

Saturday, Sept. 4

Muncy at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 1 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 10

NTL Large

Athens at Towanda

NTL Small

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Sayre

Northwest at Cowanesque Valley

Heartland I

Selinsgrove at Shamokin

Heartland II

Danville at Lewisburg

Mifflinburg at Midd-West

Heartland III

Loyalsock at Southern Columbia

Nonleague

Canton at South Williamsport

Muncy at Wyalusing

Central Columbia at Troy

North Penn/Mansfield at Bald Eagle

Hughesville at Wellsboro

Warrior Run at Montgomery

Bloomsburg at Central Mountain

Holy Redeemer at Milton

Middletown at Line Mountain

Mifflin County at Williamsport

Montoursville at Jersey Shore

Mount Carmel at Shikellamy

Union/AC Valley at Bucktail

———

Friday, Sept. 17

NTL Small

Sayre at Montgomery

Muncy at Cowanesque Valley

NTL Large

North Penn/Mansfield at Troy

Wyalusing at Canton

Non league

South Williamsport at Athens

Milton at Towanda

Wellsboro at Shikellamy

Old Forge at Northwest

Berwick at Selinsgrove

Bloomsburg at Midd-West

Central Mountain at Williamsport

Danville at Loyalsock

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg

Line Mountain at Boiling Springs

Mifflinburg at Hughesville

Montoursville at Mount Carmel

Shamokin at Nanticoke

Smethport at Bucktail

Southern Columbia at Wyoming

Warrior Run at Central Columbia

———

Saturday, Sept. 18

District IV

Nonleague

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Holy Cross 1 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 24

NTL Large

Wyalusing at Athens

Towanda at North Penn/Mansfield

Wellsboro at Troy

NTL Small

Sayre at Muncy

Montgomery at South Williamsport

Heartland I

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore

Heartland II

Central Columbia at Danville

Lewisburg at Midd-West

Heartland III

Hughesville at Warrior Run

Nonleague

Northwest at Canton

Bucktail at Keystone

Camp Hill at Line Mountain

Loyalsock at Montoursville

Milton at Central Mountain

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia

Selinsgrove at Muhlenberg

Shamokin at Mifflinburg

Williams Valley at Bloomsburg

Williamsport at Berwick

———

Saturday, Sept. 25

NTL Small

Cowanesque Valley at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 1

NTL Small

Muncy at Northwest

Heartland I

Jersey Shore at Shamokin

Shikellamy at Selinsgrove

Heartland II

Lewisburg at Central Columbia

Heartland III

Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel

Montoursville at Danville

Mid Penn

Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain

Nonleague

Athens at Hughesville

Montgomery at Wyalusing

Cowanesque Valley at Towanda

Canton at Wellsboro

Troy at Loyalsock

Midd-West at North Penn/Mansfield

Bucktail at Coudersport

Central Mountain at Warrior Run

Dallas at Williamsport

Mifflinburg at Milton

Wyomissing at Southern Columbia

———

Saturday, Oct. 2

District IV

NTL Small

South Williamsport at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Huntingdon at Sayre 2 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 8

NTL Large

North Penn/Mansfield at Athens

Towanda at Wellsboro

NTL Small

South Williamsport at Muncy

Heartland I

Jersey Shore at Milton

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain

Shamokin at Shikellamy

Heartland II

Mifflinburg at Montoursville

Heartland III

Hughesville at Bloomsburg

Mid Penn

Line Mountain at Halifax

Nonleague

Canton at Montgomery

Wyalusing at Cowanesque Valley

Warrior Run at Northwest

Danville at Mount Carmel

Loyalsock at Lewisburg

Midd-West at Juniata

Redbank Valley at Bucktail

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Williamsport at Delaware Valley

———

Saturday, Oct. 9

District IV

Nonleague

Troy at Sayre

———

Friday, Oct. 15

NTL Large

Canton at Athens

Troy at Towanda

Wellsboro at Wyalusing

NTL Small

Sayre at Northwest

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Cowanesque Valley

Montgomery at Muncy

Heartland I

Milton at Shamokin

Heartland II

Montoursville at Midd-West

Heartland III

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run

Hughesville at Southern Columbia

Mount Carmel at Loyalsock

Wyoming Valley Conference

Wyoming Valley West at Williamsport

Nonleague

Line Mountain at North Penn/Mansfield

Bucktail at Otto-Eldred

Central Columbia at Selinsgrove

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg

Danville at Jersey Shore

Shikellamy at Lewisburg

———

Friday, Oct. 22

NTL Large

Athens at Wellsboro

Wyalusing at Troy

NTL Small

South Williamsport at Sayre

Cowanesque Valley at Montgomery

Heartland II

Montoursville at Central Columbia

Heartland III

Loyalsock at Hughesville

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel

Mid Penn

Line Mountain at Newport

Wyoming Valley

Williamsport at Wilkes-Barre

Nonleague

Canton at Hanover

Tunkhannock at Towanda

Northwest at Bloomsburg

Brockway at Bucktail

Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle

Lewisburg at Milton

Midd-West at Central Mountain

Shamokin at Danville

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg

Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove

———

Saturday, Oct. 23

Nonleague

North Penn/Mansfield at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 29

NTL Large

Towanda at Wyalusing

Troy at Canton

Wellsboro at North Penn/Mansfield

NTL Small

Northwest at South Williamsport

Heartland I

Central Mountain at Jersey Shore

Milton at Shikellamy

Heartland II

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg

Heartland III

Loyalsock at Warrior Run

Mid Penn

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Wyoming Valley

Hazleton at Williamsport

Nonleague

Athens at Sayre

Otto-Eldred at Cowanesque Valley

Central Columbia at Bloomsburg

Halifax at Midd-West

Hughesville at Muncy

Mount Carmel at Shamokin

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Southern Columbia at Danville

———

Saturday, Oct. 30

NTL Small

Montgomery at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.