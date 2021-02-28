WILLIAMSPORT — Three local wrestlers, Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley, Athens’ Gavin Bradley and North-Penn Liberty’s Kohen Lehmen earned the right to advance to the Super Regional state qualifier next week-end. The three battled through a Northeast Regional tournament that parsed out multiple local contenders.
Troy’s Seth Seymour drew a rough seeding position in the 126 pound bracket and faced off with Benton’s Gable Strickland in the quarterfinals. Strickland is ranked second in the state and turned Seymour multiple times to get the technical fall. Seymour lost his second bout in the first round of consolation bouts.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff also drew a tough seed in the 152 pound bracket. He lost by fall to Devon Deem by fall in the quarterfinals and to Troy Johnson of Central Columbia in the first round of the consolation round.
Williamson’s heavyweight, Kade Sottolano, had his hopes of advancing crushed by injury. Sottolano began the day with a dominating win in the quarterfinals. He had built a 5-0 lead after one period. He opted to start the second period on top, turned his opponent and pinned him.
An apparent shoulder injury in his second bout caused him to injury default the rest of his bouts.
The 138 weight class featured two NTL wrestlers, Athens’ Kaden Setzer and Canton’s Hayden Ward. Setzer knocked off District 2 champ Antonio D’Appollonio, rallying from an early 4-0 deficit to earn an 11-5 victory. Lackawanna Trail’s Robert Schneider took Setzer straight to his back for a 41 second fall in the semifinals. Setzer dropped his next bout in the consolations to be eliminated.
Ward struggled in his first bout of the day, losing to Schneider 11-2. However, he bounced back, pinning D’Appollonio in the first round of consolations. Ward lost in the next round of consolations to be eliminated.
At 215, Towanda’s Clay Watkins opportunistic style propelled him into the consolation finals after an initial setback. In his quarterfinal bout, Watkins gave up a first period takedown and was pinned by Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett. In the consolations, Watkins did not give up first period takedowns. Instead he forced opponent’s mistakes to get his own takedowns which resulted in two consecutive wins. In the consolation final, the match followed Watkins typical mode of operations. It was tied one apiece in the third period. But, Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes was able to get a takedown and the fall to end Watkins’ run.
Towanda Coach Bill Sexton commended Watkins for his run through the wrestlebacks. “Clay bounced back very well. He’s actually wrestled pretty tough since the Athens’ tournament.”
North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehmen earned a spot in the 172-pound consolation finals and a shot at a third place finish. Lehmen pinned the District 2 champ, Kody Cresswell of Lackawanna Trail, in the quarterfinals before falling to Ethan Gush in the semifinals for the second week.
While last week’s bout with Gush was close, this week Gush got the initial takedown and took Lehmen straight to his back for a 5-0 lead. Lehmen could not overcome Gush’s defense and lost 8-1.
Lehmen wrestled a strategic bout against Blue Ridge’s Jordan Williams in the consolation finals. A quick ankle pick off the whistle got him the first takedown and he controlled the bout for a 11-4 win. In the consolation finals, Lehmen used some big mat returns and fortituous scramble that culminated with back points to beat Bloomsburg’s Stephen Roeder and qualify for next Saturday’s Super Regional tournament.
Lehman’s coach, Pequignot was impressed with his wrester’s performance. “He’s performing well. We told him to just stick with his moves. You got to focus on what you do.”
Athens’ Gavin Bradley showed his tenacious takedowns en route to the Northeast Regional final. Gavin scored seven takedowns in a technical fall over Brady Feese of Southern Columbia in the quarterfinals. Then took Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim down five times for a 10-7 victory in the semifinals.
Jaden Pepe slowed Bradley’s attacks in the finals. A combination of a four-point stance and holding Bradley’s elbow stymied the Wildcat’s attack. Bradley eventually broke through Pepe’s defense with a takedown to a turk for two takedown points and two near fall points in the second. Pepe scored a takedown in the third after Bradley chose neutral. Bradley escaped and sealed a 5-3 victory for the championship.
For Bradley, earning the title means he is improving. “I am just trying to get better every day. I think I did a lot better, especially in the semis. I didn’t have a good match, we worked on it and I got it done.”
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley cruised to the finals with a fall over Gabriel Andrus, of Jersey Shore, in the quarterfinals. Higley had built a 6-1 lead when he pinned Andrus in the second. In his semifinal bout, he put on a scoring clinic for a 17-2 win over Kyler Crawford of Milton. He did not give up a takedown in any of his bouts.
Higley had a rematch with Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia in the finals. Higley majored Edmondson last week 11-1. While the score was much closer this week-end, Higley controlled the match for a 3-2 win.
Higley, Bradley and Lehmen will advance into next weekend’s Super Regional in Pottsville.
