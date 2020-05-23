MANSFIELD – Mansfield University saw 64 of its student-athletes receive President’s or Dean’s List honors for the 2020 spring semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester. The Dean’s list sets the same time standard, but students must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.
Every program had representation on the list, while nine more students notched the honor than in the fall.
A full list of the honored student-athletes is below.
President’s List
Baseball: Tony Brown, Jake Manke, Bryce Zaparzynski
Women’s Basketball: Alivia Paeglow
Field Hockey: Caitlin Beauduy, Hailey Boda, Christie Buyer, Brandi Goss, Caitlin Keim, Brittany Ryan
Sprint Football: Jayden Walker
Women’s Soccer: Sierra Austin, Stephanie Moir, Meghan Noone, Chelsea Thomas
Softball: Connor Decker, Lacey O’Donnell, McKenna Russell, Hannah Swartz
Men’s Track and Field: Robert Robbins
Dean’s List
Baseball: Josh Colon, Nate Cotton, Josh Farina, Lorenzo Febbo, Brandon Mengel, Will Romano, Timmy Saar
Men’s Basketball: Reilly Collins, Garrett Cook, Tariq Sadu, Justice Smith
Women’s Basketball: Lauren Griffith, Kendyl Mckissock, Sydney Reed, Bella Skatell, Paige Whitfield
Women’s Cross Country: Harley Combs, Bailey Morgan, Lyndsey Payne, Hailey Weidenhammer
Men’s Cross Country: Ben Chambers, Travis Keefe, Christopher Porter
Field Hockey: Mikaila Chakon, Meghan Griffin, Hannah Meyer, Saramae Radel
Sprint Football: Chad Steinmetz
Women’s Soccer: Jaiden DiPalma, Eleni Gebbia, Brooke Loveland, Maddie McDermott, Breanna Murphy, Gabby Swan
Softball: Danielle Goff, Deshae Jones, Devin Jones, Shaelyn Marx
Women’s Track and Field: Harley Combs, Madison Fox, McCauley Fox, Brooke Hinman, Bekki Kerin, Bailey Morgan, Lyndsey Payne, Hailey Weidenhammer
Men’s Track and Field: Ben Chambers, Michael Guyadeen, Travis Keefe, Christopher Porter
