MANSFIELD – Mansfield University saw 64 of its student-athletes receive President’s or Dean’s List honors for the 2020 spring semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester. The Dean’s list sets the same time standard, but students must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.

Every program had representation on the list, while nine more students notched the honor than in the fall.

A full list of the honored student-athletes is below.

President’s List

Baseball: Tony Brown, Jake Manke, Bryce Zaparzynski

Women’s Basketball: Alivia Paeglow

Field Hockey: Caitlin Beauduy, Hailey Boda, Christie Buyer, Brandi Goss, Caitlin Keim, Brittany Ryan

Sprint Football: Jayden Walker

Women’s Soccer: Sierra Austin, Stephanie Moir, Meghan Noone, Chelsea Thomas

Softball: Connor Decker, Lacey O’Donnell, McKenna Russell, Hannah Swartz

Men’s Track and Field: Robert Robbins

Dean’s List

Baseball: Josh Colon, Nate Cotton, Josh Farina, Lorenzo Febbo, Brandon Mengel, Will Romano, Timmy Saar

Men’s Basketball: Reilly Collins, Garrett Cook, Tariq Sadu, Justice Smith

Women’s Basketball: Lauren Griffith, Kendyl Mckissock, Sydney Reed, Bella Skatell, Paige Whitfield

Women’s Cross Country: Harley Combs, Bailey Morgan, Lyndsey Payne, Hailey Weidenhammer

Men’s Cross Country: Ben Chambers, Travis Keefe, Christopher Porter

Field Hockey: Mikaila Chakon, Meghan Griffin, Hannah Meyer, Saramae Radel

Sprint Football: Chad Steinmetz

Women’s Soccer: Jaiden DiPalma, Eleni Gebbia, Brooke Loveland, Maddie McDermott, Breanna Murphy, Gabby Swan

Softball: Danielle Goff, Deshae Jones, Devin Jones, Shaelyn Marx

Women’s Track and Field: Harley Combs, Madison Fox, McCauley Fox, Brooke Hinman, Bekki Kerin, Bailey Morgan, Lyndsey Payne, Hailey Weidenhammer

Men’s Track and Field: Ben Chambers, Michael Guyadeen, Travis Keefe, Christopher Porter