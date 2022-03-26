7th Inning Rally Dooms Canton

Canton — On a gray and gloomy opening day in Canton, the Canton and Wellsboro baseball teams provided fireworks for fans. Momentum swung between the two dugouts throughout the game. Wellsboro had the final wave of momentum and rallied in the seventh inning for a 10-9 victory.
For the first two innings, Wellsboro’s Isaac Keane silenced the Warrior bats from the mound. He also sparked the offense with a lead off walk in a three-run second inning. He added a single in a two-run third. The Green Hornets cruised to an early 5-0 lead.
Canton erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third. The Warriors batted through the lineup. Head coach Robert Rockwell offered a simple explanation for his team’s change of fortune at the plate. “We decided we were going to swing the bat.“
In the top of the fifth, Wellsboro still led 5-4. Cameron Brought and Blake Hamblin led off with singles and their teammates batted them around. The two runs extended the Green Hornet lead to 7-4.
Canton responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hudson and Holden Ward led off with walks and the Warriors batted around the line-up again. At the end of the inning, Canton held its first lead, 8-7.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cooper Kitchen drove in Westin Bellows for an insurance run. The Warriors led 9-7 heading into the seventh inning.
However, momentum swung one final time to the Wellsboro dugout in the seventh. With two outs and bases loaded, Darryn Callahan stepped to the plate. Callahan drilled a ground ball down the first-base line that scored Hamblin, Brody Morral and Dylan Abernathy for the 10-9 lead
Hamblin retired the first three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to seal the Warrior’s demise.
Rockwell acknowledged his team’s youth. “We are starting three freshman and a couple sophomores. There’s a lot of learning on the fly. Two starters are out, that hurts.” Hayden Ward and Bailey Ferguson are recovering from injuries.
Rockwell’s focus and emphasis was on his team’s heart. “I was really pleased with the way the kids battled. They could have packed it in but they didn’t.”
Weston Bellows and Michael Beers led the Warriors at the plate with two hits each. Bellows scored three runs and Gavin Morse drove in three runs. Holden Ward pitched 2.1 innings. Cooper Kitchen finished the game on the mound.
Hamblin led Wellsboro at the plate with two hits, a walk and scored three runs. Keane pitched the first four innings and Hamblin finished the game.
