TOWANDA — With no seniors on the roster, the 2022 season will be “a building year” for the Towanda tennis team, according to coach Sabrina Taylor.
“We have a lot of young, new players,” Taylor said. “We have no seniors, so we have a lot of young talent that hasn’t quite ripened yet, but they’re still learning. They have a lot of heart and determination, and they play hard.”
The Lady Knights opened their season with a tournament at Montgomery High School, where they dropped both of their matches.
However, the result on the scoreboard did not show the progress the young squad had made throughout the preseason.
“We just came off of a tournament against really good teams in Montgomery. Our girls held their own,” Taylor said. “One thing you have to remember about tennis is the score could be 0-6, 0-6, but there are six games played in there. Even though the end score is 0-6, you don’t see how close some of the games were.”
That progress continued to show during a match against Tunkhannock on Wednesday.
“We’re excited. They’ve all come a long way in just a short time,” Taylor said. “They focus and we just really work with them. The older girls help the younger girls and eventually they get it and it clicks. It’s really neat to watch them realize how well they’re doing.”
While the team has some new players on the court this year, the experienced ones are also facing some new challenges.
Junior Jocelyn Stroud played last year at number three singles, and is now playing at first singles.
“She’s made a bug jump,” Taylor said. “Going from third singles to first singles is a lot of pressure.”
Lainey Alderfer and Alyse Bass have also had to make adjustments, as they moved from doubles to singles this season.
“Our number two and three singles played doubles all last year, so that’s also a bug jump. They have a lot of work ahead of them, but they’re doing a great job.”
Being in a building year has not stopped the Lady Knights from setting goals for themselves, either.
“We always shoot for the NTL (title),” Taylor said. “We’ve got nothing to lose. Some other teams lost a lot of seniors as well, and in the past, we’ve been pretty evenly matched. We’ll push them and get them to do the best they can, because everybody loves to win.”
Taylor also believes the experience gained this season will go a long way for the future of the program.
“This is a learning year. Next year, we’ll have a bunch of seniors and we’ll have some juniors who have been playing for three years and the (current) freshmen will have a year under their belt,” she said. “Next year should be a lot better.”
