Maddison Minyo and JoAnne McNamara don’t know what losing feels like in District 4 volleyball.
From the day they first took the court they have never not won a playoff game in districts.
Four years, four titles for North Penn-Liberty’s seniors.
“I was hoping we would do well, when I came in my freshman year I didn’t know anything about it,” Minyo said. “When we won districts my freshman year I didn’t know what it meant. Now, just having four of them it means more to me and it’s really exciting.”
For McNamara her freshman year the idea of a district title wasn’t something she fully grasped.
“My freshman year I didn’t really know what a district championship was,” she said. “Yeah, we won, but then after we won I realized how big of a deal it was. Then, after we won, we were like, let’s go for another one. This year we really wanted it. We are seniors, it’s our last one and we were ready.”
NP-Liberty has six seniors this year (Minyo, McNamara, Hannah Bowens, Lizzi Welch, Grace Tice and Patelin Nowak). While Minyo and McNamara have been key players throughout their four years, the others have often had to wait their turn behind some very talented upperclassmen.
“It does feel really nice to know our team is winning it, we are the ones doing it, not just watching it,” Minyo said. “We are playing it out and we get to go home with the medals.
“All the seniors that didn’t play the years before, they are amazing. They are just as good of players as the rest of us, they just didn’t get the chance to shine.”
“We had a lot of players that sat on the bench, because we had so many good players,” McNamara said. “Grace Tice for instance, she sat the bench last year, barely got in, but she comes out and has 12-15 kills tonight (in the D4 final), that just shows, everyone is positive, you just have to wait your turn and then you will be out there.”
And the girls knew, when the time came, the other players would be ready.
“I think a lot of people thought we weren’t going to do great this year, because we lost so many seniors,” Minyo said. “But, we knew we had so many people that weren’t playing last year that were just as good or competitive. We knew w were going to be able to do something this year.”
Every regular in the lineup this year is either a junior or a senior. For NP-Liberty’s players that’s a little different than years past as everyone on this team has been playing together most of their lives.
“We are a really tight knit group of players,” Minyo said. “We are all really close together, we are all close, we are all friends, we hang out outside of volleyball. It makes it so much more fun to hang out on the court and have fun.
“It’s a different core. The girls we are playing with now, we have played with since seventh grade. A lot of us are the same grade, or the grade below us. Where as the girls we played with last year, a lot of them we hadn’t played with until varsity, so it’s different. I think this group is really close, we may not have had that as much before.”
Being seniors, things are new this year.
“It feels a lot different,” McNamara said. “This year it’s our team, it’s our senior year. Before it was their senior year and you are excited and stuff, but now it’s like it’s your senior year, it’s your last chance to do it.”
Today North Penn-Liberty begins their journey in the state playoffs, as they take on Holy Redeemer.
Each of the first three years have ended the same for NPL, losing in the first round of states to Redeemer.
North Penn-Liberty’s seniors are an amazing 97-14-4 over the past four years. They have lost just eight matches in best of five matches in four years. They haven’t lost a regular season match outside of tournaments in three seasons. The last time the seniors lost an NTL match was their freshmen year.
However, every year has ended the same way, falling to Redeemer in states.
Now, the seniors know this is their last chance, and they don’t want to see their careers end.
“I don’t want to lose,” McNamara said. “We want to keep playing, we really want to beat Holy Redeemer this year. We don’t want to lose.
“We want to beat them so bad. That’s one of the things from the beginning of the season, we said if we win (districts) we want to beat Holy Redeemer. We have come so close, so many years almost beating them a couple sets, and we know we can, we just have to pull it out.”
Each year the goal was the same for NPL, win districts and beat Redeemer, and this is their final shot at achieving their goals.
“Every year, even in the summer starting open gyms, we know we have to get going because we want to beat Redeemer. I definitely believe in our team. I think we can, but we have to play one of our best games. Redeemer is a great team, they made it to the state finals last year. We know it’s going to be one of our hardest games we are going to play.”
