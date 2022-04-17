Opening day of Pennsylvania’s trout season has been a bit of a moving target in recent years, notably in 2020 after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Fish & Boat Commission offered up a surprise, midweek kickoff in an effort to avoid crowded streamside conditions and promote social distancing.
This year the Commission shifted to a single opening day (April 2), ditching the early southeast region opener and establishing the single, statewide kickoff that will remain, for now, the first Saturday in April, which extends the trout season a bit and offers what will likely be a chilly start to the season, especially here in the Northern Tier.
That’s not a huge issue for Paula and me; we typically treat the season opener as a ceremonial event that allows for a few casts and maybe even a trout or two before retreating to the truck for some coffee or hot chocolate. It’s one of the few times all season we actually keep a few fish, and also a rarity in that we choose to deal with the crowds and the chaos that usually accompany opening day. It’s fun, really, counting down toward 8 a.m. when the lines can legally hit the water, watching trout being skittered ashore by anxious anglers, and observing the excitement of youngsters as they land what might be their first ever trout.
It’s the kind of craziness we avoid the rest of the season, choosing instead to tote fly rods into uncrowded and unstocked waters where wild trout reside, where you’re just as likely to encounter a raccoon or black bear as you are another angler, and when you do see a fellow fly fisher you simply nod in respect, knowing they’re seeking the same kind of solitude and experience.
But opening day of the trout season is about much more than trout. It’s a celebration of the approaching spring, which always seems to flirt with us, disappearing and reappearing with frustrating regularity until things finally turn green and we can quit grumbling about the weather and instead pat ourselves on the back for surviving another winter, which this year wasn’t really bad at all.
We still try to rush spring into our lives, and rush trout and turkey seasons, too. Paula and I ventured into Sullivan County in the days leading up to the trout opener, helping stock trout into Elk and Kings creeks and the Hoagland Branch, a picturesque water I’ve fished for over 50 years and carry so many great memories. Along the way we watched a pair of strutting longbeards just off Elk Creek, and talked of our upcoming return trip to Kansas, a long-awaited, COVID-stalled hunt for Rio Grande turkeys that will kickstart our spring gobbler season.
And on the morning of the opener, we we actually managed to avoid the crowds on the Hoagland, but in doing so avoided the trout too. There were a couple flashes by rainbow trout interested in our offerings, and maybe one hit, but by 10 a.m., with the temperature still holding tightly in the low 30s and the water temps not conducive to any feeding activity we retreated, satisfied that we had ushered in another season. Our chemical-triggered handwarmers worked well, the hot chocolate tasted great on the tailgate, and we vowed to do more fishing — but not at the expense of spring turkey hunting — when water and air temperatures warmed and the trout were willing to cooperate.
It was another opening day, another celebration of spring, with many more days on the water and in the field ahead. Soon there will be no need for handwarmers, the hot chocolate will be replaced by water and Gatorade, trout will be rising, and we’ll fish in solitude. But on this day, expectations are usually tempered by the temperature, and that’s okay.
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.