The numbers tell a story of greatness.
There are currently 670 wins, the most ever in District 4 wrestling history. The second most ever in PIAA history.
There is one regional title, four District 4 crowns, 15 North Section titles and 11 NTL championships.
There are 22 state medalists.
The list of accomplishments for Towanda wrestling coach Bill Sexton could fill a book.
So too could the positive things that everyone Sexton has interacted with in his career has to say about him.
The numbers can tell a story. But, this story is really about the person behind those numbers.
On the same night that two former Towanda wrestlers — Mike Chatburn and T.K. Spencer — were inducted into the school’s wrestling Hall of Fame, the Black Knights celebrated Sexton becoming the district’s all-time wins leader.
Chatburn graduated from Towanda in 2004 with a career that now has him in the school’s wrestling HOF. For Chatburn, Sexton helped him achieve that success on the mats. But, more importantly, he helped Chatburn become the person he is today.
“When you think or hear of Towanda Wrestling, Coach Sexton is the first thing that comes to mind,” Chatburn said. “Anyone who has been around him, even if for only a short time has a story or memorable interaction with him. Being around Coach Sexton since I first met him in seventh grade provided me many life lessons, teachable moments and unforgettable memories. One of the characteristics that is memorable to me is how he interacted with individuals, regardless if it was our team, opposing wrestlers/coaches or officials; he always carried himself with a presence that captured your attention but also showed great respect. I believe that was one important characteristic he instilled in his teams, to show respect because you are representing yourself, your family and Towanda Wrestling.
“Coach Sexton also has intensity that is contagious, not in a way that was animated or over the top but in a way that is needed in wrestling. His intensity never boiled over, even with all of those close matches with Wyalusing or Athens over the years. He is a coach of young men, but in my experience he does more than coach wrestling, he provides a way for his student-athletes to be successful beyond the wrestling room.”
FORMER
WRESTLERS LEARNED FROM THEIR COACH
When it comes to talking about his success, Sexton is rather humble.
But, when it comes to their coach, many Towanda wrestlers know how lucky they were to have Sexton in their corner.
As a high school senior Travis Chesla was the first ever state finalist for the Black Knights, matching the best finish ever in school history.
The Towanda standout knows how hard Sexton worked to help him, and all the other wrestlers.
“Coach Sexton has a drive in him for wrestling that is hard to come across,” Chesla said. “To have the dedication to coaching young men like myself, for as long as he’s been grinding at it, is mind blowing. Wrestling starts with a drive and dedication to the sport and having a coach to exemplify those qualities really forms and teaches young men to do just so. He was my home room teacher in high school as well. He taught us things that go far beyond just a wrestling mat, and in all sports, but helps with work, teaching and raising our children. Things like being a good citizen and role model.”
Chesla’s brother, Jesse Chesla, was also a state medalist for the Black Knights, and he knows that the man he is today is thanks in part to coaches like Sexton.
“I can’t say enough good things about Coach Sexton, he is a great leader and coach,” Jesse Chesla said. “He really invests a lot of time into the sport and his guys. For me personally he taught me a lot of valuable lessons. Wrestling in high school helped define my character as a younger man. I learned how to win and lose humbly. I learned what it was like to be part of something meaningful, I learned teamwork. You can have anything you want if you’re willing to put in the work, I have coach Sexton to thank for teaching me that. He had a way of building the team up and mentally preparing us for battle. When we went into a tough match we always had a fighting chance because coach did his homework. He would run through the line ups and either way the coin toss would go he was prepared with a game plan. I remember going into the state semifinals my senior year. I wanted to be Towanda’s first ever state finalist, even more I wanted to be coach Sexton’s first state champion, he deserves it. Unfortunately I lost my semifinals match.
“Since graduating high school I’ve taken a lot of what I learned from coach Sexton into my career. Speaking effectively and building your team. Always stay composed and humble and bust your butt. I’ve had several influential coaches through high school sports and I’m a better man today because of that.”
It’s been more than 25 years since Charlie Tuttle last wrestled for Towanda, yet the memories of what Sexton meant to the program are still there.
“I would like to congratulate Coach Bill Sexton on all his success over the many years of leading the Towanda Black Knight wrestling team,” said Tuttle, a 1994 regional champion and Towanda wrestling Hall of Famer. “The amount of victories that his wrestling teams have accumulated over the years is very impressive and speaks for itself. I was fortunate enough to have Bill as my head coach while wrestling for Towanda in the early 1990s. Coach Sexton was a great leader and motivator for my wrestling teams and continues to do the same today. I wish him luck going forward and I know that the victories are going to continue for Bill and his Black Knight wrestling teams.”
From 25 plus years ago, to today’s team, the wrestlers are still learning from Sexton.
“He’s very knowledgeable of the sport and he is good at adapting to changes within the sport as well as changes within the team as injuries and other setbacks occur,” Towanda sophomore wrestler Bryant Green said. “He focuses on his wrestlers’ strengths not as a whole, but individually. When someone is good at something he is very good at letting them know and is accepting to them being weak in other areas. He pieces the individual strengths together like a puzzle to build a solid team.
“He doesn’t favor people for raw talent over people that work hard. A hard working, dedicated person is to him the type of person he wants to have on his team. Working out in our practice room rarely has a dull moment, whether he is being humorous cracking jokes, or yelling at us to do one more and one more and one more. To begin practice every day coach chooses the words ‘let’s go to work,’ because wrestling isn’t just a passion, it’s a character builder, a preparer and within the sport work is something that you need to be constantly doing.”
INFLUENCE SEEN BY OTHER TOWANDA COACHES
In high school Jeremy Sluyter was one of the better wrestlers Towanda has seen. He is the lone Towanda wrestler in the District 4 wrestling Hall of Fame, and was a three-time state medalist, and two-time state bronze medalist.
Since finishing his wrestling career Sluyter has transitioned to coaching, leading the youth program at Towanda.
Sexton first made an impact on Sluyter’s life over 20 years ago, and now as a coach, Sluyter is still learning from Sexton.
“I first met Bill as a seventh grader, being a water boy/manager for the varsity team. Towanda has some incredible teams in the mid to late ‘90s. It was first here that I learned of the master mind of coaches dual strategy master tactics. We beat a lot of teams and some very good teams then, and since then. Bill is so successful due to his time that he puts into the matches outside of the practice rooms. He will spend hours on different scenarios on each match. He has also been very good at keeping good people around him and on his coaching staff. He knows that to have a successful ‘program,’ it starts from the bottom and works up. Sexton has been a staple in the Towanda program and he is known around the state and outer areas for his commitment to the program.
“I have been at college matches and other PIAA events and when people hear where you are from, they ask if the ‘Bearded One’ is still there. I have always taken that as his recognition and success at the school. The longevity that he has put in, is not the norm in current high school coaching situations now. You don’t see people putting in 20 years anymore. Bill has been very knowledgeable about moving Towanda’s scheduling around through the state to open new opportunities for his wrestlers and adjusting the schedule to the roster he has.
Since my transition from wrestler to coach, Bill has always been there to answer any question I may have and has been very supportive to working hand in hand. I had the opportunity to help with the varsity program for five years before taking over the youth kids. During that time, me as a coach started to pick up on the little, important, behind the scene things that go into running the whole program, way more than just the coaching in the practice room requirements for two hours. Today’s high school coaches are more like business CEOs, who oversee so much more — fundraising, recruiting kids out in the school to fill weights, changing to current tactics, etc. . . There is extreme cohesion from top to bottom in our overall program. Bill’s success in the program is important for Towanda as a district as kids need the program as much as the program needs the kids. As a leader Bill is an incredible motivator to his wrestlers and seems to get the most out of his wrestlers. I would like to congratulate Bill on his accomplishment, but also give congrats to the Towanda program as a whole. It goes to show to me the success Towanda has had over the years.”
Both Steve Gobble and Bob Watkins worked with Sexton as assistant coaches, and the two saw first-hand the type of coach Sexton was.
“I coached with Bill from the 85/86 season until the 96/97 season,” Gobble said. “It was during this era, under Bill’s direction, that the Black Knights earned eight sectional titles and a regional championship in 1994. Bill is a great motivator of student athletes from all the socio-economic backgrounds. I believe his greatest accomplishment is getting his wrestlers to believe in the team concept. It was an honor to coach for Bill.”
Watkins spent more than two decades coaching with Sexton, from 1995 to 2017, after wrestling for the Black Knights from 1986 to 1989.
“Bill was my coach and I was his assistant coach for over 20 years,” Watkins said. “Bill spent countless hours getting prepared for matches, setting up practice schedules and making sure wrestlers were eligible — both academically and health wise. Bill gave so much of his life to coaching that it is hard to compare to anyone locally. Coaches get paid, but the time Bill has given to high school wrestling has nothing to do with money. The time Bill Sexton has given is about his dedication and commitment to the sport of wrestling. Much has been made of the fact that Bill never wrestled himself. He learned as he went through the years — had many coaches that helped, many wrestlers that gave their all, many parents who supported him, and add that all together and you get the success of a man who has given his ‘all’ to the sport. Thank you coach Sexton.”
WRESTLING FOR HIS COACH AND FATHER
A lot of wrestlers have taken the mat for the Black Knights, but none had a connection to Bill Sexton like his son Ethan Sexton.
And, few moments ever were more special for the Sexton family than Ethan being on the mat to clinch a District 4 title.
For Ethan the legendary coach at Towanda has been so much more than that. And, as he’s gotten older he’s started to see how many people not just in the area, but throughout the state, know all about his father.
“Growing up I would meet people and tell them who I was and if they had any affiliation with wrestling or Towanda athletics they only had kind things to say about my dad,” Ethan Sexton said. “People always talk about the positive impact he had on their lives and how thankful they were to have him as their coach. I never fully understood this until I got older and realized just how much his coaching has become synonymous with wrestling in Pennsylvania. Reaching this record is a testament to his longevity in the sport and his desire to not only improve people athletically, but also throughout multiple aspects of life.
“I am lucky to not only have had him as a coach, but also as a father. As someone who wasn’t the best individual wrestler, one of my proudest moments was being a part of the first two Towanda teams to win District 4 titles. Especially the first team title in 2007, when I had the good fortune to be able to clinch the dual meet with a victory in one of the final matches. That type of serendipity is usually only seen in stories. To be a part of those teams and to be able to help our school and my dad reach that distinct title and honor is something I’ll never forget.”
INFLUENCE FELT OUTSIDE OF TOWANDA
It says a lot about a coach when you see what his former wrestlers think of him.
It is even more amazing when opposing coaches and wrestlers have the same view of the coach.
It seems like wherever Sexton went, whoever he coached against, people noticed.
Eric Knolles is currently the superintendent at Waverly Central School District. He coached with Sexton from 2009-2001 and coached against Sexton on and off from 1995 to 2017 with Athens, Sayre and Spencer Van-Etten, so he has seen every aspect of Sexton the coach.
“My favorite part of coaching with Bill was watching him create an organization,” Knolles said. “He was constantly assembling the parts to give his kids the best chance to grow and succeed. He understood that sometimes the team needed a kid and sometimes the kid needed a team. He never put an individual in front of the team, and because of that he is one of the most successful team coaches in Pennsylvania. I will always have the memory of Bill sitting on his giant med kit/lunch box, in the middle of the mat with his kids seated around him after we had just lost in the state dual meet semifinals to Bethlehem Catholic. He was honest, thoughtful and a true leader in that moment and I was honored to share it. I am proud to consider him a mentor, colleague, competitor and friend.”
Colin McDonald is one of the best wrestlers that Waverly has had. A two-time state champion, he went on to wrestle at Cornell. He wrestled against Sexton’s teams in high school, and Sexton reminds him a lot of Waverly’s legendary coach Jim McCloe.
“Coach Sexton is a great coach, and an even better person,” McDonald said. “He reminds me a lot of coach McCloe in that he goes about his business in the right way. Whether it was the dual meet tournaments at Towanda, or our occasional combined practices, he was the ultimate professional and always did an excellent job with everything he was involved in.
“There is something to be said for a coach that can constantly produce competitive teams over a long period of time, especially in an area that is as talent filled as District 4 in Pennsylvania. There are a lot of options to fill the time of high schoolers and to be able to fill a wrestling room year in and year out speaks to his character and ability to motivate. Our area has been lucky to have some phenomenal athletes and coaches, and he ranks right up there with the best of them.”
Danny Putnam played sports against Sexton’s teams while he attended Canton, where he graduated in 1999. Now, a coach himself, Putnam has always admired the success Sexton has had.
“I’m not from Towanda, but we had battles with them in all three sports he coached while I was at Canton,” Putnam said. “I always enjoyed talking sports with him. I hope that I can be as successful as he was in my coaching endeavors. Coach Sexton is one of the good ones, plus he is probably the only one that could stump me in a game of sports knowledge.”
INFLUENCE EXTENDS BEYOND THE MATS
Today J.B. Sullivan is the athletic director at Athens High School.
In high school he played baseball for Sexton.
Over the past 20 years Sexton went from coach, to friend, and has had an impact in Sullivan’s life.
“I played baseball for Coach Sexton in the late ‘90s and have respected him as a coach, mentor and friend ever since,” Sullivan said. “Coach Sexton was extremely organized and always had clear expectations for all the athletes, which helped lead to our success. Congratulations on your accomplishment of surpassing the D4 wrestling win total and moving into second all-time in the state. It is well deserved.”
With many coaches you’ll hear how focused they are on their sport, sometimes not worrying as much about other sports at a school.
That’s not the case with Sexton.
While Jordan Wollenberg never wrestled, or played any sport for Sexton, he always remembers the support that Sexton showed him at school every day.
“Not a wrestler, but had home room right across the hall from coach Sexton and he was always one of the first people to congratulate me on any victory for golf/basketball, or anything else.”
It’s one thing for former athletes to say they learned from their coach. It’s something different when those athletes’ parents saw what their kids were learning from the coach.
“Not only did Coach Sexton guide many athletes over all the years, he taught the boys discipline, dedication to the sport, structure and teamwork,” said Tina Richlin, a parent of one of Sexton’s former athletes. “Respect and manners was also something these young men walked away with forever. They have not only respect for themselves, but for each other and for the sport. The respect that he instilled in each of them is because of him. Over the many years Coach will never know how many he helped and guided to be outstanding adults. Many have continued in various parts of sports, some have not although they all had an opportunity to be guided by a great man. We as parents salute and thank Coach Sexton for your unselfish dedication over the years.”
STILL GOING STRONG
Sexton has been at the helm of the Towanda wrestling program for four decades.
He’s in the PIAA Hall of Fame, along with the District 4 Hall of Fame, and he is leading a Towanda program that is third all-time in Pennsylvania history in wins as a program, and second in District 4 history.
Right now Sexton has Towanda off to another strong start, looking to compete for more titles in the postseason.
Sexton has had 20 wrestlers reach 100 wins in their careers. He has had too many District 4 and Regional place winners to list.
His coaching resume is as impressive as anything you will see. The list of kind words from the people who have been around him as a coach is an even more impressive resume.
Both items on the resume help tell the story of Bill Sexton.
It’s a story of greatness.
A story of a coaching legend.
A story that still has pages being written each match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.