ATHENS — On Friday, Athens senior Kayleigh Miller had a day that will not soon be forgotten. Earlier in the day she signed to play women’s basketball at Pennsylvania College of Technology. That was only the beginning.
A few hours later, she netted her 1,000th point.
“I went (to Penn Tech) on a tour then I went to watch a practice. It just felt really right there,” said Miller. “I went to other schools that were interested in me but it felt like a family there. The team was all really connected and I really love Head Coach Britini (Mohney) and Assistant Coach Travis (Heap) there.”
As always, the work seen on the court is just the tip of the iceberg.
“Ever since I was little, I got the opportunity to work with really great coaches, and my parents would always take me to the gym when I said, ‘hey, can we go shoot.’ I put a lot of work in so it feels really amazing to accomplish all this.”
The opportunity to play at the next level wasn’t really on Miller’s radar.
“I never thought I could play basketball at the next level, but it all came together from my teammates always supporting in me and believing in me, and all my coaches having confidence in me, and putting in the extra work. I had coaches reach out to me, thankfully, and when I visited Penn Tech, it just looked like the right fit for me.”
Miller plans to study marketing with a minor in video editing.
In the evening she became the seventh Athens girls basketball player to ever reach the 1,000-point mark in a 56-13 blowout over Cowanesque Valley. The milestone was fitting to be accomplished where Miller has made a highlight career as a Wildcat. The Three-point line. She dropped a defender and stopped on a dime to connect from behind the arc to give her team a 51-9 lead with 5:18 remaining in the game.
“It was a huge day today and I had no idea I was going to score 1,000 points in this game,” said Hayleigh Miller. “I’m really happy and I’m just really glad I got to spend this moment with my teammates because they’re my best friends and they give me so much love and support.”
Much like everything this season, the opportunity given to Miller was one that was uncertain just a short month ago when the basketball season was paused. When she reached the illustrious milestone, she may have been initially uncertain of what was going on, but excitement and relief quickly filled the emotions of the senior.
“I was all worried that if the season got canceled then the poor girl wouldn’t be able to achieve the milestone of 1,000 points and other milestones as well,” her father, and Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said. “We’re just fortunate that she had this opportunity in the first place.”
The game itself followed a similar path as the first time the two teams met this season in a 69-14 victory for Athens. After a 4-2 lead in the beginning of the first quarter, the Wildcats rattled off a whopping 30 unanswered points to end the half and take an impressive lead of 34-2 at the break.
Athens used the running clock rule to their advantage in the second half as they used slower possessions to secure the win. However, a rare blowout saw excitement at the end of the game when Miller was able to knock down the historic three en route to a 56-13 win.
“She got 1,000 points because she’s worked really hard at it, she’s had good coaching over the years and she’s had great teammates, so all of those add up to her accomplishments,” said coach Miller.
Miller’s 13 points was enough to make history for Athens, but she did not lead the scoring category for the night. Junior Caydence Macik led the charge again for the Wildcats with 24 points while shooting 82% percent from the field putting her at an average of 24 points per game in three games this week. Junior Renee Abbot led CV with 6 points while senior Abby Ackley also added five in the loss.
The Cowanesque Valley Indians now drop to 1-8 on the season and will be back in action for a Saturday home contest against Wellsboro. Athens improves to 9-1 and will also participate in a Saturday game at 7:30 p.m. in Benton, in search of a double-digit win season already.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.