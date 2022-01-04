A great hunting dog

It was a matter-of-fact pronouncement, one that came after another successful pheasant hunt on state game lands in Ridgebury, during which Finn vacuumed the high grass and sent several birds airborne, while Riley continued to show promise and got involved in the action and, it seems, understands it all.
“Finn is a great little hunting dog,” Paula said of our six-year-old yellow — actually fox red — whirlwind.
And that she is. Always ready to go, never ready to quit, and dutifully working any promising cover, Finn is pretty much everything you’d want in a bird dog, albeit without the flash and flair of some, including our long departed black Lab Ben, whose popularity prompted phone calls from friends, and sometimes even casual acquaintances back in the Adirondacks, wondering if we needed an extra gunner on opening day.
The inevitable comparisons to our other Labs over the years, however unfair, are made. They have all been great in their own ways, a little less so in the field for a couple. Owning a hunting dog who is considered “great” by your yardstick is a true hunting gift. To have owned several, now including Finn, has us questioning our worthiness, especially on days of shaky shooting.
It began with Magic, a black female who came even before Paula, and whose methodical, workmanlike ways in the thickest of cover produced tight flushes that help boost my shooting percentage. We always seemed to stumble into the late Floyd Uhl many years ago, hunting the same areas without a dog. Magic enjoyed his company; Floyd was an excellent wingshooter and gave her many retrieves, albeit to my hand. Magic always retrieved to me, no matter the gunner.
Ben’s relentless effort often had him looking like Rocky Balboa after going 15 with Apollo Creed, and his fast-paced quartering had a tendency to turn a hunt into a cardio workout. Wild flushes on occasion, yes, but the birds always took flight, and his retrieves were a thing of beauty as he pranced, almost smiling behind a mouthful of feathers. There was never any doubt when, while hunting a shooting preserve up north, I was going to decline a serious offer for Ben from an admiring hunter, even though the price would have paid our property and school taxes for a year, and maybe two.
Finn fits somewhere in the middle of Magic and Ben, and that’s fine. There is little “wow” factor in her hunting, simply a solid, consistent show every time out, even on the days when the state tracts are devoid of birds. She loves the game, and offers up a body language alerting us to a pending flush, her snorting and faster wag of the tail telling us, “right here, right now.” Only a running rooster occasionally proves her wrong.
She’s not perfect, but neither are we. Her delivery to hand needs work, but so does our shotgunning on some days. And she’s a great leader for Riley, whose first season has been a productive one, with several solo flushes while Finn worked other potential holding cover.
Finn and Riley both deserve a visit to a shooting preserve later this winter, and we’ll tag along. Plenty of flushes remain this season. It’s that way when you have a great dog — and maybe, someday, two.
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
