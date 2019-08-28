For fans of NTL cross country, the Mansfield University women’s cross country team is going to bring back some memories.
This year’s Mansfield women’s team is going to resemble the NP-Mansfield high school track and field team of a few years ago, with three former Mansfield High school runners on the team.
Junior Lyndsey Payne is joined this year by freshmen Lauran Ensminger and Shelby Alexander.
“It’s really nice, especially being from Mansfield, being the same name, just a different color jersey,” Payne said.
Payne realizes how special it is to have three high school teammates on the same college team.
“We are the trifecta Mansfield natives,” she said. “It’s definitely been a while (since having three Mansfield H.S. runners at MU). Probably the last time was the Chris Cummings era, with Chris and Clarissa (Cummings) and maybe the Learns. It’s definitely a lot of fun.”
For the two freshmen it helps having someone they know on the team.
“It’s nice to have a familiar face on the team,” Ensminger said.
“It’s more comforting to see people you know, it’s not scary, it’s less overwhelming,” Alexander said.
Before she got to campus Ensminger was already touching base with Payne to try and pick up tips.
“There was a few definitely,” Ensminger said of conversations. “I think I remember talking to you (Payne) over the summer. Things like what is the mileage going to be like.”
For Payne it is different to be the leader on the team.
“It’s so weird,” Payne said. “It’s weird being the oldest on the team, especially since I’m not even a senior yet. Kenzie (Jones) led the past two years and now she’s not here.”
There have been plenty of people asking questions to Jones, and she’s enjoyed it. It’s definitely a new atmosphere for her, but it’s fun seeing so many familiar faces on the team.
“I think a lot of them (have asked questions), which is good to ask questions,” Payne said. “Especially since we have two sophomores, one is redshirting, one I think is hurt, so it’s me and six freshmen I have to wrangle.
“It’s us and then Kevin (Heeman of Wyalusing) was in the district. It feels like a District 4 reunion.”
It’s different for the new runners, but for Alexander, who went to Liberty and ran with kids from Mansfield throughout high school, she’s used to getting used to new people.
“It helps a little having that experience,” Alexander said. “I met new people then and it turned out really good. I liked having a close team in high school and it’s looking like the same thing in college.”
The mileage is a big difference in college.
“It was more of easing into it,” Alexander said.
There definitely is a learning curve to the longer distances.
“I definitely encountered a few aches and pains with higher mileage,” Ensminger said. “It’s been different, but it’s been good because we’ve been improving.”
While the transition hasn’t been all at once, it has been different.
One of the biggest adjustments for the runners will be going from a 5K to a 6K in college.
“The adjustment they aren’t doing 5K anymore, they have to go the extra K for 6K, it will be a definite adjustment for them,” Payne said. “They are going to get to the three-mile mark and that’s when you want to start kicking for races.”
The freshmen know it will be different.
“We are going to get to 5K and be thinking, we could be done by now,” Ensminger said.
While it will be a big adjustment, the freshmen have Payne to lean on.
“It’s really good, I had one year with Lyndsey for track and the rest of my time for cross country and track with Lauran. I admire both of them.”
Seeing the improvement that Payne has made in her career gives a lot of confidence to the younger runners.
“Lyndsey has always been an amazing runner,” Ensminger said. “Just seeing her improve over the past few years has been incredible. I kind of view her as not only my friend, but my mentor as well. It’s great to have her as someone to look up to. It makes it a little easier.”
For Payne one of the big reasons for her improvement, and why she knows the younger girls will improve to, is coach Mike Rohl.
“Coach Mike is really good at what he does,” Payne said. “I think he’s one of the best in the PSAC. I am really excited for this year. I think each year goes on I fall more in love with the sport.
“Some of them (the newcomers) did really well in the time trial, they were already faster than some of the people last year were doing it.”
For Ensminger one of the keys this year is being healthy after she dealt with injuries last year.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to run to my potential,” Ensminger said. “It’s very exciting to be back into it, be back on my feet and push myself and build my potential.
“That was definitely me last year in cross country with my fracture. I felt like I had the endurance to kick it in and go faster, but the injury didn’t allow me to.”
Ensminger has some ideas of what she’d like to accomplish this year.
“I definitely have expectations for myself,” she said. “I may be setting them a little high at the moment. I’m going to try my best and work as hard as I can to get there.”
Payne knows that things are different this year. Jones is gone and she’s the person the team is looking to as the leader this year. She likes the way things set up early in the year to help her, and the team, get off to a fast start.
“I made a really big jump, I think it was around 49 places last year at championships,” Payne said. “We are actually starting out with a 5K at Bloomsburg, it will be nice to get something shorter in, then we get the 6K at Lock Haven and that’s a pretty flat course. I’ve done it 3-4 times the past two years, so I think it’s a familiar course I’m going to like doing.”
