How did you get into Athletic Training?
In high school I had the pleasure of taking an introduction to athletic training class that our schools athletic trainer instructed. I originally had plans on being a physical therapist but loved the sports aspect and the unpredictability of what each day brings.
How did you end up Troy?
My wife graduated from Troy and when we had our son working in N.J. got farther away so we moved back so she could be closer to family. She at the time was also an athletic trainer. I found a job with Laurel Health in Wellsboro where I was in charge of the athletes at Elkland, Williamson, and Cowanesque Valley. After four years up there I was able to get a job with Troy through ProCare which is now called PIVOT.
What all do you do?
Athletic Trainers (AT’s) are health care professionals who collaborate with sports medicine professionals to provide preventative services, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention, and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions. We are a profession that is asked to do may things and have a lot of responsibilities. Our job is to keep ALL athletes safe and playing the sport they love. Often times injuries get in the way and prevent some athletes from playing at the level they would if the didn’t have any injury. We are often the first person the athlete will see after an injury occurs and we then help help provide a good clinical evaluation to help determine what is wrong. We can rehab them back or help refer them to physical therapy if our case load is to large. We also help their parents find the best doctor for the the athletes injuries and often are the patient advocate to the doctor with being the middle man between the parent and the doctor since we have developed good relationships with many doctors in our area. During sporting events we are there to care for spectators in case of a emergency would develop with anyone in the stands. About all schools in our area have just one AT present for all athletes during their sport season. Often times can be overwhelming as injuries do stack up at times in seasons.
What are some things you like about your job?
I love working with the kids everyday. Some athletes play 2-3 sports per year so you develop a personal relationship over time with them. They appreciate the work you do for them and if you are there at the same school for a long enough time you see siblings come through as well so you develop a bond with the parents. Also seeing the athletes succeed after an injury is also rewarding because you know you had a part in getting them back out there through either rehab or preventative care before and after the contest.
5. What are some things people might find surprising about it?
We are not personal trainers which we often get referred to. We do ALOT more then taping athletes and getting them back into a contest. Athletic trainers health care providers are not only in sport settings. Athletic trainers are active in military settings, performing arts such as Broadway and dance companies, industrial work sights, public safety such as Fire and Police, and physician offices; to name a few.
6. How does your job change going from sport to sport?
Responsibilities do not change but traffic flow may. Fall is the busiest with soccer and football being in same season. Winter has it challenges with longer hours at school because of gym space and everything being inside, and spring is a shorter condensed schedule with less impact sports compared to other seasons.
7. What’s it like to be part of the student’s lives year in and year out, similar to a coach.
Why I enjoy going to work everyday. I joke with some parents and athletes that I see them more than my own family. You understand that going into being an athletic trainer professionally. You become a family member with some families depending on situations that may have occurred during their time playing. Kids open up to us more then they do anyone else at times which helps increase that bond. They understand why we are their and we can provide them that safe space to let down in emotional times. Injuries, especially season ending injuries, are very emotional on kids and a lot of time the training room is a space where they a release those emotions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.