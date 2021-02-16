For so many reasons the day could have never happened.
Having battled cancer, and with Covid putting the entire season in doubt, it would have been easy for Brian Miller to walk away from coaching this year.
But, Miller is coaching the Athens Wildcats, and his daughter Kayleigh Miller is starring for the Wildcats, and recently they had a day to remember.
Miller got his 300th career win, on the same day Miller got her 200th three pointer.
“It’s kind of sweet that she gets her 200th three pointer on the same night I get my 300th win as a coach,” Miller said. “If you told me 10-15 years ago I would tell you that’s pretty cool and it is pretty cool. I’m sure I’ll look back in 10 years, and so will she, and think what a great time for both of us.”
For Kayleigh from not knowing if there would be a season, to having a night like that is special.
“It’s a great feeling, not even knowing if we were going to have a season and to have it on the same night,” Kayleigh said. “It’s a really amazing feeling and a really good thing for my family.”
Just getting to this season for Miller is pretty special after everything he’s been through.
“Going into this year, my daughter’s senior year, after two cancer surgeries, and losing my eye, and what’s going on with Covid, I am so appreciative I am here. My health is pretty good. My daughter got her senior year, and I got to coach this fine group of girls this year, it’s just great.”
Miller has had to deal with a type of skin cancer that got toward his brain.
“They had to go in there and remove it because it was on its way to the brain so they had to go in and physically remove it and I lost my eye because of it,” Miller said.
They did a check a couple weeks ago and everything was clear in Miller’s eye, so now they just will keep an eye on everything so the Cancer doesn’t pop up somewhere else.
While many may have walked away from coaching after going through that, Miller loves to be on the sidelines.
“I always wanted to coach,” Miller said. “Since I graduated high school and I worked Waverly basketb all camp my first year out of high school I fell in love with coaching and I still love it and even when my daughter graduates I am going to stick around and still coach the girls and I have a good relationship with the media and other coaches. It’s a good way for me to get out there and do something for the community.”
For Miller being with the team helps him take his mind off of his health.
“If I didn’t have the basketball I’d probably go home, sit on the coach and you start thinking about things. But, after work I come to practice and we have games. It’s a good way to bond with them and take my mind off what’s going on in my life.”
Kayleigh Miller and her teammates will always be there for their coach.
“He’s a really good coach, he’s always coached me, he’s coached us in AAU,” Kayleigh said. “Him always coaching us and being there for us since we were little, it’s really amazing to have him for all of this.
“I definitely think it’s nice to take your mind off that (cancer) and just be with the team and we are all there for him and it’s nice to have him coach us.”
Miller is proud of watching everything her dad has overcome to coach the team.
“I am really proud of him that he has overcome all this and he’s still fighting and he’s still battling and it means a lot to me he’s still out here wanting to coach me and he’s doing it,” Kayleigh said.
The players on the team made the magical day even more special as they made it a game for cancer, raising $1,000 for a cancer charity selling t-shirts.
“It was all player driven, and I appreciate that,” Brian Miller said. “They know I love them. They know I would do anything for them on and off the floor. They put a lot of time in and we spent a lot of time together on the basketball court. I appreciate them recognizing what is going on in my life.”
For the girls it made sense to make their cancer game a game for their coach this year.
“We normally do a pink out game with Sayre,” Kayleigh said. “Since Sayre doesn’t have a team this year we decided we would do something different since we always do breast cancer, so we thought we could do my dad’s cancer. It really worked out that everyone stepped up and supported him.”
All the aspects just made the day magical for the Wildcats.
“It was really special how it worked out like that,” Kayleigh said. “We raised $1,000 so big thank you to all who helped out and purchased t-shirts. It was a special day for him, and me, and the whole family to have everyone come together and be ther for him and cheer him on.”
For Brian Miller the 300th win brings back a lot of memories from years of coaching.
“A lot of memories up at Waverly with 16 years of coaching, the sectional titles and all the league titles, and all the memories with the kids and the great battles we had,” Miller said. “To have three more years at Athens, it’s been a great run, it really has. I’m very appreciative of all the players I’ve coached and all the JV coaches I’ve had, and all the kids that have made us successful.”
All those years coaching and Kayleigh was right there for many of them, watching her dad win games. Now, he’s coaching her and her team.
“I have been in the gym with him since I was a little kid,” Kayleigh said. “I always had the ball in my hand in Waverly and it feels really special to have been here and him coaching me in my senior year and to have him in Athens for me.”
For Kayleigh hitting 200 career threes was a huge moment. And, then breaking the school record just added to her special season.
“It feels amazing, especially when teams have been playing box and one and good defense against me,” Miller said. “it feels really good to achieve that. Just to have my teammates support me and push me to these accomplishments means everything.”
Being mentioned among the greatest players in school history is special for the senior.
“It’s crazy, even to be the seventh girl to score 1,000 points, it’s crazy to be up there with those big names and see I’m a good player and it shows all the hard work pays off.”
This year has been a magical one, and Kayleigh is ready to enjoy it all.
“It’s flying by, but it’s really amazing,” Miller said. “It’s an amazing feeling and I just want to live in the moment and appreciate everything.”
PLAYOFF STANDINGS: The regular season is starting to wind down and the District 4 playoffs will then begin.
The top eight teams will qualify in each class and the district champion will head to states.
Quarterfinals and semifinals will be at the site of the higher seed and the finals will all be at Williamsport High School.
For the boys in Class A right now St. John Neumann is the top seed with a comfortable lead at 11-0 and a rating of .746. NP-Liberty is second at 9-1 with a .654 rating. Northumberland Christian is third at 10-6 and Lourdes sits fourth at 7-7.
Sullivan County is fifth, Juniata is sixth, Meadowbrook is seventh and Millville sits eighth.
At the moment NP-Liberty would host Meadowbrook Christian and Sullivan County would be at Lourdes.
In Class AA the Wyalusing Rams are sitting first at 8-3 with a .592 rating. Muncy is second at 10-3 and Canton is third at 6-6, while NEB is fourth at 6-7.
East Juniata is fifth at 4-7, Montgomery is sixth at 5-7, Sayre is seventh at 3-9 and CV is eighth at 3-10.
Wyalusing would host CV, Muncy would host Sayre, Canton would host Montgomery and NEB would host East Juniata.
Loyalsock is currently the top seed in AAA at 16-1 with a .778 rating. Central Columbia is second at 8-1 and Troy is third at 12-2, while Wellsboro is fourth at 9-2.
Mt. Carmel would be fifth at 10-3, South would be sixth at 11-3, Southern Columbia sits seventh at 6-5 and NP-Mansfield sits eighth at 7-5, just ahead of Bloomsburg at 6-5.
Loyalsock would host NP-Mansfield, Central would host Southern Columbia, Troy would host South Williamsport and Wellsboro would host Mt. Carmel.
In AAAA, Athens sits fifth at 8-7, while Danville is the top seed at 11-1 with a .760 rating. Athens would be at Lewisburg in round one, Lewisburg is 10-6.
For the girls in Class A Northumberland sits first at 13-2 with a .665 rating. Sullivan County is second at 6-4. Lourdes is third at 9-6, NP-Liberty sits fourth at 4-6, Neumann sits fifth at 5-6, Montgomery is sixth at 7-8, Meadowbrook is seventh at 4-9 and Juniata Christian is eighth at 5-6.
Northumberland would host Juniata, Sullivan would host Meadowbrook, Lourdes would play host to Montgomery and NP-Liberty would host Neumann.
South Williamsport is unbeaten and the top seed in AA at 7-0 with a .713 rating. Mt. Carmel sits second at 11-3, followed by Southern Columbia (8-3), NEB (10-3), Wyalusing (7-3), East Juniata (8-2), Millville (4-2) and Muncy (6-4).
South would host Muncy, Mt. CArmel would host Millville, Southern Columbia would host EJ and NEB would host Wyalusing.
In AAA Bloomsburg is the top seed at 12-1 and a .788 rating. Loyalsock is second at 13-2, Towanda is third at 11-1, Hughesville sits fourth at 6-7. Warrior Run is fifth at 4-5, Line Mountain is sixth at 6-8, Wellsboro sits seventh at 3-6 and Troy is eighth at 4-8.
Bloomsburg would host Troy, Loyalsock would host Wellsboro, Towanda would host Line Mountain and Hughesville would host Warrior Run if the playoffs started today.
Athens is currently sitting in first in AAAA at 12-3 with a .601785 rating, fractions ahead of Lewisburg who is 9-4 with a .601168 rating. Athens would host No. 8 Mifflinburg (4-8) if the playoffs started today.
QUICK HITS: Don’t look now but the Northeast Bradford Panthers are becoming the most clutch, and one of the most dangerous, teams in the NTL. Three times in the last week they have won on game-winning shots. What’s more impressive is it has been three different players. First Lucas Crown beat Canton at the buzzer. Then Nick Beers had a game winner against Northwest, and now Sam Abell banked in a buzzer-beating three against Wellsboro. Not only was it three wins, but against three solid teams. The last win may have been the most impressive as the Panthers beat a one-loss Wellsboro team who was playing dominant basketball. . . It’s been quite a week for the Panthers as the NEB captured a second-straight NTL Division II crown. The Panthers followed up clinching the NTL against CV with a win over Sullivan County, 63-62. Maisie Neuber had 29 points in that game. Neuber leads the NTL with an average of 18.3 points a game. . . Speaking of Wellsboro, Darryn Callahan has been a force defensively for the Hornets. Matched up with NP-Liberty’s Noah Spencer, J.J. Babcock of Athens and Karson Dominick of NP-Mansfield he held all three to a combined 25 points, all well below their averages. . . Wellsboro also got a big performance out of Peyton McClure in the loss to NEB as he tied the school’s single-game record with seven threes. . . Sophia Springman of Sullivan County had a 30 point game to help Sullivan County get a huge win as they beat previously unbeaten Towanda 65-30. . . Grayden Cobb has been on quite a roll for the Wyalusing Rams, leading the Rams in scoring multiple times in the past two weeks. . . Freshman Karson Dominick has only been held below double figures twice this year, and he averages 17 points a contest. . . Athens’ Kayleigh Miller has had quite a couple weeks. First she became the seventh Wildcats player to get 1,000 career points. Then, she got her 200th three pointer, before breaking the school record that was held by Mallory Hafer. The 200th three of her career came on the same day her dad Brian Miller won his 300th game as coach. . . Mother Nature has pushed a lot of games to the end of the regular season in the NTL. With more weather schedule this week, things could get even crazier with schedules. . . Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso is off to a dominant start to the year. The senior has scored over 20 points in all three games to start the year, including 23 in a big win at Horseheads. The Wolverines are 3-0 on the year.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:
Basketball started in New York this week and Sidney Tomasso was dominant, scoring 20 plus points in all three games to begin the year. Tomasso helped Waverly begin 3-0, including 23 points in a win at Horseheads.
Sam Abell may not be the biggest scorer of the year, but he is this weeks’ player of the week, after coming through with the biggest moments of the week. Abell banked in a game-winning three against Wellsboro and he started the week with a big steal to set up the game-winning basket against Northwest. Sometimes it’s not about how many points you score, it’s about coming through in the biggest moments.
TEAMS OF THE WEEK:
There is a tie for the girls team of the week. The Sullivan County Griffins are one of the two teams after beating previously unbeaten Towanda 65-30 in one of the biggest wins of the year in the area.
Just a day earlier the Northeast Bradford Panthers beat Sullivan County 63-62. They also won the NTL Division II title, to share the award for team of the week.
For the boys the Northeast Bradford Panthers have been the cardiac kids, winning three games in the past two weeks in the final seconds. On Monday they rallied to top Northwest on a game-winner by Nick Beers and Sam Abell hit the game winner in a victory over Wellsboro, banking in a three at the buzzer.
MATCHUP TO WATCH: This week Mother Nature may have other plans and wipe out some of the best matchups of the week.
If games do get played, the Troy boys play host to Loyalsock on Thursday. The Lancers are the top seeded team in Class AAA and Troy currently sits third in the District 4 standings. One day later Wellsboro is at South Williamsport, the Hornets sit fourth in the D4 standings in AAA and South sits sixth.
For the girls a big matchup is Friday with Athens at NEB. The Wildcats beat NEB in overtime earlier this year. Athens sits second in the large-school standings and NEB just wrapped up the small school crown.
NTL STANDINGS
BOYS
Division I
Towanda 11-1 overall, 9-0 NTL
Athens 12-3, 9-2
Wyalusing 7-3, 7-3
NP-Mansfield 4-4, 3-4
Troy 4-8, 3-7
Wellsboro 3-6, 2-6
Division II
NEB 10-3, 9-2
NP-Liberty 4-6, 4-5
Canton 4-7, 4-5
Williamson 4-10, 3-10
CV 1-13, 1-10
BOYS
Division I
Troy 12-2 overall, 10-1 NTL
Wellsboro 9-2, 9-2
Athens 8-7, 7-4
NP-Mansfield 7-5, 6-5
Towanda 3-9, 3-8
Williamson 1-13, 0-11
Division II
NP-Liberty 9-1, 9-1
Wyalusing 8-3, 8-3
Canton 6-6, 5-5
NEB 6-7, 4-6
Sayre 3-9, 3-9
CV 3-11, 1-10
NTL SCORING LEADERS
BOYS
Ty Barrett, Troy 25.7 points a game
Noah Spencer, NP-Liberty 20.7
Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield 17.0
Liam Manning, Wellsboro 16.9
Dom Fabbri, Sayre 16.7
Isaiah Niemczyk, Canton 15.3
Nick Beers, NEB 15.2
Lucas Crown, NEB 14.9
J.J. Babcock, Athens 14.7
Isaiah Way, Wyalusing 14.5
GIRLS
Maisie Neuber, NEB 18.3 points a game
Caydence Macik, Athens 17.6
Paige Manchester, Towanda 17.5
Kayleigh Miller, Athens 16.5
Lateisha Peterson, Williamson 12.8
Callie Bennett, Wyalusing 11.2
Lauryn Jones, NEB 10.5
Abby Ackley, CV 10.3
Porschia Bennett, Towanda 10.3
Catherine Brown, Wyalusing 9.8
Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro 9.8
