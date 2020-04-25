Things were going to be a bit different for Nicole McClellan this year.
The Troy junior was making a sports change.
She was taking a year away from softball, and giving track and field a try.
At least that was the plan, until the spring season came to an end.
“It’s been different,” McClellan said. “I am always used to practicing with the team. Whether it’s in the fall or spring. Not being able to be at school, not able to be with my teammates is hard. Track this year we expected to do big things, maybe win the NTL.”
For McClellan this year was a chance to try and see what she could do in track and field, and the next year she could decide what sport to do.
Now, things have changed and McClellan doesn’t get to try track this year before deciding on a senior year sport.
“I definitely wanted to try track junior year, just in case it wasn’t my sport I could go back to softball senior year,” McClellan said. “Next year I have to make the decision between the two and I really don’t know what to do with that now.”
For McClellan, her success in other sports led her to try track and field this year.
“I know in soccer I’m pretty fast,” McClellan said. “I was doing sprinting and wanted to try new things and find out what I’m really good at individually.”
Being a junior, McClellan is starting to think about college, and she wanted to see if track and field might be something she was good enough at to get to college. Now, she knows it will be harder to see what she can do.
“Even if I am good at track, if I do it next year, I won’t really have much experience if I wanted to do it in college,” McClellan said.
“If it’s soccer, softball or track, I want to see what I’m most successful at. I looked at soccer (in college) for a longtime. A lot of soccer players when they do track are very successful, I wanted to see how good I could really be.”
Things are hard for any spring athletes, but it’s especially tough for Troy track and field athletes.
They’ve waited a longtime for a new track, and now they finally had it, ready to open this season.
“I definitely feel really bad for the seniors,” McClellan said. “They have been talking about how they wanted to have their first track meet. We haven’t had a track before, it was going to be the first year and I feel bad for them. I was excited myself, I know the coaches were, it’s upsetting.”
Without school to go to, McClellan is working and trying to stay in shape.
“Instead of going to school I decided to get a job right now,” McClellan said. “Keep myself distracted, doing workouts to stay in shape. Going from track practice every night to not going anywhere, so that was a change.”
While she’s not a senior, there are plenty of things that juniors are losing to right now.
“I first thought about prom, it’s junior prom,” McClellan said. “I definitely won’t get that back. Junior year is an important year for grades, you can’t make that up either. Even online, it’s not the same. It’s upsetting losing that important year.”
One thing that helps is technology makes it easier to stay in shape with teammates.
“We are actually trying to set up zoom training with a trainer,” McClellan said. “So all the girls can do footwork and technical stuff, so hopefully the season can start this year. I hope everyone is still doing some workouts and running every now and then. It’s important to do that now instead of two weeks before preason.”
This is the time of year McClellan would be getting into travel soccer, preparing for the summer, and now that’s all on hold.
“It is difficult,” McClellan said. “I talked to Teagan (Willey of Towanda) about it, we’d be at tournaments right now for Vestal (travel team). We’d be at training sessions. It’s weird, I’ve been doing that for so long, for so many years. getting that taken away, it’s really upsetting. As much work as it is, it’s fun as well.”
One of the tough things is knowing that some of the seniors on the travel team won’t be there next year, so she could lose her last chances with them.
“It was very sad,” McClellan said. “I talked to Teagan and she said she’s young enough she might be able to play another year. I told her if I don’t have you next year, I don’t know if I’ll do it. It’s fun being with your friends. It’s hard seeing them have their last season.”
It’s also hard to get noticed by college coaches when the most important summer for many athletes, the one going into senior year, could be lost.
“It really is difficult,” McClellan said. “I was looking forward to State Cup this year with the vestal team, going to those tournaments, seeing the coaches. Junior year you can get more contact with coaches, waiting this long, and not getting the chance is difficult.”
