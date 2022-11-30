WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams boys basketball squad is coming off an exceptional 2021-2022 season, where they took home an NTL Small School Championship and a District IV Class AA title — and have set a new standard for their program moving forward.

“I think we’ve changed our expectations a little bit,” Wyalusing Head Coach Brent Keyes said of the program’s recent success. “We’ve kind of tried to set a standard and certainly tried to build a culture. We have our goals, and we’re not going to come down to any group.”