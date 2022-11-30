WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams boys basketball squad is coming off an exceptional 2021-2022 season, where they took home an NTL Small School Championship and a District IV Class AA title — and have set a new standard for their program moving forward.
“I think we’ve changed our expectations a little bit,” Wyalusing Head Coach Brent Keyes said of the program’s recent success. “We’ve kind of tried to set a standard and certainly tried to build a culture. We have our goals, and we’re not going to come down to any group.”
The Rams squad will see a lot of new faces on the roster this season as well as a bump in NTL divisions and District IV classification — and Wyalusing will have a lot to overcome entering the new year.
“Well the obvious thing is that we’re going to be playing bigger schools,” Coach Keyes said of the challenges of moving up divisions in the NTL. “I think our league in general over the last number of years has improved immensely … Every night will be a challenge in the league, we know that. One of our goals is that we don’t overlook anyone. Because we could certainly lose to anyone on any given night.”
The prospect of moving into Class AAA is also a daunting one, but the Rams are a team known for playing up to their opponents and welcome the challenge of taking on bigger teams in the postseason.
“Stepping up into triple A is a big step in the competition,” Coach Keyes said. “We just try to handle that head-on and we’re talking about that with the kids. We’re not hiding that, and we just want to be as prepared as we possibly can be, and give ourselves the best possible situation heading into the district playoffs.”
The Rams will need to reload this season, graduating two of the top players in the NTL.
Grady Cobb was the engine of the 2021 team and was solid in nearly every spot on the floor.
The point guard averaged 14.9 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game and was one of the best two-way players in all of the league — receiving NTL First Team honors last season.
Along with Isaiah Way, another stat-stuffing guard who averaged around 13/6/3, the front court for Wyalusing will have a lot of holes to fill, but the coaching staff likes what they see from their team so far.
“Yeah, both were offensive-minded guys, we are going to need to find some guys who can score,” Coach Keyes said. “We’re still trying to answer those questions, some of it is a little bit position based, as far as where guys fit into the lineup. But we’re still trying to answer those questions in our scrimmages and as we get started here this weekend.”
In the frontcourt, there is a lot to be excited about as Blake Morningstar returns to the floor after an impressive junior campaign.
Morningstar is the leading scorer and rebounder for last year’s team and averaged a cool 19 points and 10 boards per game and was the steady hand in the paint, standing at 6-foot-4.
Morningstar poured in over 20 points in 13 games with a season-high of 35.
The standout was the model of consistency, and was only held under double-digits in one contest and shot 57% from the field.
“Blake’s matured incredibly over the last couple of years,” Keyes said. “I truly believe the success he’s had in basketball and baseball has helped him to kind of change his disposition as an athlete. He’s really worked hard on his body, and he’s in good shape. Physically, he’s stronger than ever.”
He also had 13 games of double-digit rebounds while only corralling less than five on one occasion and should be the focal point of the Rams’ offense this season.
“He’s going to be a focus for us,” Coach Keyes said. “We’re just happy to have him for another year.”
The Rams graduated the next six top-scorers behind Morningstar from last year — but the reigning NTL Coaching Staff of the Year is known for their stellar game-planning and offensive and defensive schematics that throw teams off-balance.
“It’s no secret to anyone in the league, we are going to play man defense,” Coach Keyes said. “We’re going to come in and kind of do it our way and try to dictate what you’re trying to do.”
Offensively, the scheme is made to keep it simple and excel at the plays at their disposal instead of trying to create 15 sets for their offense to run.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve really just tried to simplify things offensively,” Coach Keyes said. “We’re doing that to not try and give kids 15 set plays to memorize because that was the standard years ago coaching basketball. We just kind of simplify and build some mismatches with some motion basketball.”
With a high standard in place for the Rams and their season set to start this weekend in Susquehanna, the message for the Wyalusing team is clear — compete.
“Our message every day is just coming in and trying to get better,” Keyes said. “Truly, our goal is to get better and improve every day. If we can accomplish that, we can be very competitive night in and night-out.”
The Rams are slated to take on Blue Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m. and will play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Susquehanna-Bradford County Challenge to tip off their 2022 season.
