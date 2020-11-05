When two premier programs in any sport meet up, it is an event worth the price of admission. When the two are rivals? It can be great theatre. That’s what area volleyball fans will get on Saturday as Wellsboro and neighboring rival North Penn-Liberty meet up for the District IV Class AA Volleyball championship for the fourth consecutive year. North Penn Liberty has won all three of those finals, and has won four consecutive district crowns. They’ll have to get by a really good, and quickly improving, Wellsboro team if they want to make it five straight.
“The Wellsboro- NPL rivalry has been going on longer than I have been around,” Wellsboro Head Coach Sharon Zuchowski said. “Rivalry games always add an extra layer regarding of what else in on the line.”
Both Zuchowski and North Penn Liberty Head Coach Jennifer Nawri participated in The two teams have met twice already this year, and the Mounties took the first meeting in convincing fashion in three blowout games. But, the second match, just sixteen days ago, saw a much-improved Wellsboro team give NPL all they could handle, losing three close games and winning one in a blowout.
“Wellsboro definitely improved between our two meetings. They were quicker on coverage and more consistent at the net,” Nawri said.
The Improvement was evident. Wellsboro’s deep group of hitters of Bre Kemp, Olivia Crocco, Emma Owlett, Jordan Judlin, Shiloh Duff and Bailey Monks had a real size mismatch and took advantage of it in the second meeting and Wellsboro will have to have another efficient night offensively if they want to give NPL their first loss to a District IV team in four years. Kemp and Judlin also double as setters, and are as good of a setter tandem around. The size advantage is especially significant at middle hitter, where Duff and Monks from the district’s best middle duo.
That Wellsboro offense will face the best defense in District IV, led by all-state libero Ali Koval. The senior, who has been out the last three weeks with a high ankle sprain, will play Thursday night. Sophomore Chloe Hatch has been outstanding in Koval’s absence, matching Koval’s 6.2 digs per set average, and it’s possible that Nawri makes some lineup changes to get Hatch into some back-row rotations. Outside Hitters Charisma Grega and Darby Stetter are great defensive players in their own right, and the Senior Grega is closing in on 1000 career digs, which would make her the first player in program history to achieve the feat.
At the end of the day, though, Koval powers the Mountie defense. The Senior dazzled last year in the state playoffs during NPL’s state runner-up run. The physical talent is there aplenty, but it’s her leadership and knowledge of the game that sets her apart. In one important timeout during the second meeting with Wellsboro, Koval hobbled over on crutches to the team huddle. Coach Nawri gave her the floor and Koval made the defensive corrections. She is truly a coach on the floor.
“Ali is one of the most determined players I have had the pleasure to coach. I have no doubt that she will be fired up and ready to play to her full potential on Thursday,” Nawri said about Koval’s return from injury.
The Mountie offense is not as dynamic as last year’s, but it is still a force. Julia Nawri went from a setter in a 6-2 formation, where two setters split the setting duties depending on which one of them is in the back row, while the other is replaced in the lineup, to a 5-1 formation, where she now sets all six rotations and has added defensive responsibilities.
She has established herself as a bona fide all-state candidate, and her serve is also a weapon for the Mounties. Darby Stetter has established herself as a go-to outside hitter after replacing graduated all-state selection Maddison Minyo and her cross-court attacks will surely be a focal point for the Wellsboro defense. Senior Elizabeth Kahl has emerged as a threat at opposite hitter, and Sophomore Middle Hitter Alexia Kshir gives the Mounties size and skill in the middle. But, the focal point is certainly Grega. The four-time first team all league selection and all-stater will leave with a legacy that may be unmatched by any Northern Tier League player ever before. She’s well over 750 kills, the equivalent of 1000 points in basketball, and is a career .309 hitter, an incredible number given the volume of attacks she has got. Grega has started every single match over the past four years, and North Penn-Liberty has not lost to a single District IV team in that time. Her offensive game is as varied as it comes, and she will be in line for a large workload tonight.
“Charisma has been a pillar of this program for the last 4 years. She is such a fundamental part of this program that it will be hard to fill her shoes. I often see and hear younger players commenting that they want to aspire to play as well as she does,” Coach Nawri said.
On the other side of the net will be a Wellsboro defensive unit that has made major strides over the year. It was in disarray in the first meeting between the two, but that is no longer the case. Senior libero Kathryn Burnett has been fantastic, Senior Defensive Specialist Alina Pietrzyk has emerged as a consistent force, and Kemp and Judlin also pass well. They’re going to need to pass well, because if they do not it is something the Mounties will look to take advantage of.
“One of our main goals will be to keep Wellsboro out of system and not allow them to have as many options on the attack,” Nawri said.
North Penn-Liberty will have only practiced once in the last week as they were allowed to resume practice Wednesday after not being able to due to COVID related issues in Southern Tioga School District. And, Wellsboro will not have practiced yesterday, as Wellsboro Area School District was closed Wednesday due to contact tracing. Zuchowski is not convinced the lack of practice time will hurt the Mounties, though.
“Certainly practice time helps but when you are this late in the season it usually is just tweaking a few things here and there. I have total confidence that NPL will be ready to play on Thursday.”
It’s a shame this matchup won’t get the packed house it always gets, but as North Penn-Liberty looks to extend their District IV dynasty and Wellsboro looks to end it, area fans may be in store for another classic between these two teams.
“To win (tonight) we must come ready to compete and finish what we start,” Zuchowski said.
