It was a week to remember for the Canton wrestler.
First came a fall in just 13 seconds against Williamson. One of the fastest pins in the NTL this season also happened to be a first varsity fall for the Canton junior.
One match later there was a reversal, that led to a takedown and a pin against Sayre.
Back-to-back pins for the junior who is a regular in the talented Canton lineup.
In a lot of ways it’s a story that’s been told many times.
A wrestler who has been in the sport their whole life. A wrestler who works year round, and now as a junior is starting to come into their own on the varsity level.
There is just one little difference with this story. In this case we are talking about a girl getting pins against the boys.
In this case we are talking about Miah Lehman, a wrestler who has three wins on the season, two by fall, for the Warriors.
There was a time earlier this season where Lehman wasn’t sure if varsity wrestling was for her.
Canton goes to elite tournaments. They take on some of the strongest, and best boys in the state.
It can all be frustrating to even state caliber boys, so Lehman wondered at times if she would be better off wrestling the girls.
“Beginning of the year she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “I let her wait, and make some decisions on her own and she decided she was going to stay with it. She would get a little frustrated with strength of older kids. Eventually they will have all girl wrestling and that will make a level playing field.
“With the partners she has downstairs (in the wrestling room) in Riley (Parker), Austin Allen and Bailey Ferguson and Isaac (Landis), she gets in there and scraps with them. She has some nights that are tough, but we just want her to compete and give her best effort and she has been doing that.”
For Lehman, the transition in varsity wrestling is just the same as what any wrestler goes through.
She’s been wrestling since her freshman year, moving up weights, taking on stronger, and bigger kids. As she’s gotten older Lehman has gotten into every big tournament, facing all the top kids.
“It’s a lot harder,” Lehman said.
While the competition is tougher, while there may be some ups and downs, it’s all stuff Lehman knows also helps her when she wrestles against the girls the rest of the year.
“It’s better, it helps me wrestle the girls a lot easier,” she said.
Lehman wrestles in state competitions. She wrestles in nationals. She takes on some of the best girls around, and wrestling some of the best boys around only helps with that.
“It makes it easier to wrestle a girl,” she said.
While there aren’t a ton of girls that wrestle varsity in the NTL, it’s a sport Lehman has been a part of most of her life.
“In my family my dad, and my uncles, they wrestled,” Lehman said. “I was in the mat room since I could walk with my dad coaching and I just fell in love with it.”
And, she had family all the way through that could help make her a better wrestler.
“They really help me a lot,” she said.
As her coach, Wesneski knows the talent Lehman has.
She’s a regular in a lineup that’s expected to be among the top teams in the NTL.
The big thing in Wesneski’s mind is the same thing many wrestlers go through. Not getting down when you go to big tournaments and suffer losses (The competition Canton has faced is so strong that every regular on the team, even state ranked kids, have at least a loss this year).
“It’s all mental for her,” Wesneski said. “We went to a couple really big tournaments and she ran into a couple really tough kids. It’s just, ‘hey keep a good frame of mind. We get back home, we get some dual meets, you are going to get some wins. Just stay the course and trust your training.’ We need her in there to help us scrap and she’s just got to scrap for us and keep grinding.”
For Lehman it’s been a lot of fun seeing all the hard work paying off with big-time results.
When she is able to go out and beat a kid. Get a big takedown or reversal, she sees the reactions by her opponents.
“Some of the guys get up and they are like, what just happened?,” Lehman said.
For Lehman it’s just this year that she really started to see what she was capable of doing at the varsity level.
“I think this year, in the beginning of the year, it did (start to sink in),” Lehman said.
It’s not one kid on her team that she works with, it’s all the kids that she works with in the wrestling room, and they all have made her better.
“Mostly everyone, they push me,” Lehman said.
A year ago Lehman had some success at sectionals, and she has a goal this year.
“I want to at least place at sectionals,” Lehman said.
Getting to districts is a big goal for any wrestler, and one Wesneski thinks his junior can achieve.
“Last year she was really, really close to placing,” Wesneski said. “She lost in the consi semis at sectionals. That’s one goal she set for herself, she wants to make it to districts and win a match at districts. So, I said our district is one of the toughest districts around. It’s a good goal for her to work for and I think it’s attainable.”
After this week, all these goals see much more possible for Lehman.
The pin in 13 seconds, it was something she never saw coming.
“That blew my mind,” she said.
She just saw a chance early and Lehman was able to get the fall.
“I just said I can do it, and I went for it,” she said.
While wrestling against the boys makes her a better wrestler against the girls. Wrestling year round against the girls is making her better against the boys as well.
“I wrestle a lot more now,” Lehman said.
One of the biggest transitions for Lehman wasn’t even wrestling guys instead of girls. One of the biggest challenges was getting used to freestyle in high school, something she hasn’t wrestled a ton the rest of the year.
“At first she wasn’t a big fan of wrestling freestyle,” Wesneski said. “Now, she’s getting more into freestyle. I told her if you are going to wrestle in college, you have got to get more into freestyle. That’s what they do in the Olympics, if you are going to ever wrestler there, you have to wrestle freestyle. She is buying into it more than when she was younger and I think it has helped her and the more she can wrestle, the more mat time she gets, I think it helps her.”
In the end Lehman is like many other junior wrestlers.
She is finding her way at the varsity level, starting to see all the things she is capable of doing. The hard work all year long is starting to pay dividends, and she is setting bigger, and bigger goals for herself in the postseason.
And, she is considering the idea of wrestling in college.
Lehman is thinking about the idea of college wrestling, and each time she has success, both in high school, and the rest of the year, she starts to realize it’s something she may want to do.
“I think about it a lot,” Lehman said.
