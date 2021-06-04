Losing last track and field season had a negative impact on a lot of athletes.
Some times and distances just weren’t the same this year after not competing for a year.
For Porschia Bennett, you would never know she had missed a season.
The Towanda junior was good as a freshman, finishing sixth in the state in the high jump. This year, Bennett was amazing, winning the state title, at 5-feet, 7-inches, and having the best jump at states of anyone in not just AA, but in AAA as well.
“I still can’t get it through my head and it’s still crazy for me to think about it,” Bennett said of winning the state title and then topping anyone in AAA as well. “It’s awesome and it shows that I really do jump the highest in the state.”
For Towanda jumps coach Mark Gannon, right from the start of the year he could see Bennett was poised for a special year.
“The first practice we had the equipment on the track and jumped, Porschia went 5’5” over a bungie,” Gannon said. “It was obvious she had progressed and we were in for a big year.”
Like many athletes Bennett didn’t get as much training specifically for track and field last year.
However, Bennett is a well-balanced athlete. She’s a basketball standout for a team that won the NTL title, and she’s a three-year starter on the soccer team as well.
“She is a three-sport athlete who never stops moving,” Gannon said. “Though she didn’t do any track training, she gained strength and endurance with soccer and speed and explosiveness playing basketball.
“It’s all great cross training and it helped her to continue to improve as an athlete. The positives of playing multiple sports is something I think is overlooked these days.”
While Bennett is a three-sport star, it still was amazing for Gannon to see how good she was right at the start of this season.
“I was amazed how she simply picked right up where we left off in 19,” Gannon said. “She built off the expectancies she had as a freshman. A year where everything was new to her. She took taht experience and attacked the season with confidence and knowledge of what was possible. With that attitude she really had a very consistent year. She jumped well right out of the gate and never looked back. I think her confidence was the biggest difference.”
It was a dominant season for the Towanda junior.
Right from the start of the year Bennett was leaping at special heights.
Bennett broke Meghan Morningstar’s school record in the first meet of the season, when she went 5-feet, 7-inches.
She regularly jumped 5-6 this year, and went 5-7 to start, and end the season.
At states Bennett had a showdown with NTL rival Charly Slusser of Williamson.
The two NTL stars went 1-2 in the state, and fr Bennett the showdown just pushed her even more.
“It was so nerve wracking, but so much fun,” Bennett said. “And it put a lot of pressure on me every time she jumped.”
While Bennett has been good all year, she didn’t really believe she could be a state champion until more recently.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I could win it until right after districts, and when I was actually at states,” Bennett said.
On top of the year off last year, this season was tough for athletes.
There weren’t weekly invites like most seasons, making it hard to find weekly competition, and athletes like Bennett found themselves doing four events every dual meet to help the team get points.
“Even bigger than not having Invitationals was the fact that dual meets determined the NTL,” Gannon said. “If you were trying to win meets your kids were competing in four events every meet and needed to do well in all of them. It made it tough on athletes, there wasn’t a meet you could just focus on one or two events.
“We did get down to the Invitational at Shippensburg early in the season, allowing Porschia to manage her way through a big event early. That was helpful.”
As good as Bennett was this year, she has another year left, and has a chance to be even better next year as she tries to defend her state title.
“My next goal is definitely to start getting 5’8” consistently, and hopefully get to 5’9”. I’m really excited to try and win (the state title) again and it’s going to be a lot of pressure, and I’m going to have a big target on my back, but I can’t wait to jump again and see what I can do.”
Gannon knows that there are things that can be done next year to help Bennett get better and better.
“Like any athlete she needs to keep training and getting faster and stronger,” Gannon said. “We have a goal to hit a few indoor meets this winter in between her time on the basketball court. We would like to get qualified for Penn Relays next year. We think just adding a little work in the offseason will help.”
This year Bennett was close at 5-feet, 8-inches multiple times, and Gannon knows that’s the next goal for the Towanda senior.
“She still can gain speed in her approach and attack better, and she has gains she can make in her upper end of her jump,” Gannon said. “Add some speed and strength to some technical improvements and she will improve her height. 5’8” is the height that got her this year. She came close many times. We need to get over that first then climb from there.”
The way she jumped this year Bennett started having some colleges looking at her, and she’s excited to have more look at her in the future.
“Some colleges have reached out, not many though, but yes, I definitely want to compete at the college level,” Bennett said. “It’s really exciting to see that I’m jumping as high as them (some college athletes) and hopefully higher in the future.”
