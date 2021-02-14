The Northeast Bradford Panthers have developed a flair of the dramatic recently.
First there was the last-second win over Canton. Then a comeback victory against Northwest.
On Saturday the Panthers may have pulled off their biggest win yet, topping Wellsboro 62-60 on a Sam Abell banked in three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Hornets had entered the game tied with Troy atop the NTL Division I standings.
“This is a huge win for us,” Northeast Bradford coach Paul Burgert said. “Wellsboro is a great team and extremely well coach. Our boys battled hard tonight defensively and on the glass. (Nick) Beers got it going offensively in the first half, and in the second half Lucas and the rest of the guys were able to find some footing.
“Sammy Abell knocked down some big shots, including the game winner tonight. On Monday, Sam came up with the big steal at Northwest that set up the winning basket and tonight he banks in that shot. No, he didn’t call bank, he called game. I’m just really proud of our guys who continue to work hard and grind.”
Nick Beers had 22 points and 11 boards and five assists to lead the Panthers in the win.
Lucas Crown had 18 points, seven boards, along with four assists and two steals.
Abell had 12 points, three assists and two boards and Dan Seeley had seven points and seven rebounds, with three assists.
Dan Williams had three points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Peyton McClure had 25 points to lead Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had 13 points.
Liam Manning had 11 points and Darryn Callahan had nine points, while Conner Adams had two points.
Wellsboro won the JV game 53-30. Cameron Brought had 18 for the Hornets and Joe Stanton and Andrew Beers each had seven points for NEB.
Wyalusing 65,
Canton 55
The Rams got 20 points from Isaiah Way and 15 from Grayden Cobb in the victory.
Hunter Moss had 12 points and Blake Morningstar had eight in the win.
Mitchell Burke had six points and Lucas Milne and Abram Bennett each had two points.
Burke had seven rebounds and three assists and Kashawn Cameron had four rebounds.
Morningstar had three boards and Way had three boards and two steals, while Cobb had four assists and two boards and Bennett had three assists.
Isaiah Niemczyk and Cooper Kitchen each had 16 points to lead the Warriors.
Caiden Williams had 11 points and Tyler Jannone had four points.
Cameron Bellows finished with three points, Gavin Morse and Brendon Matthews had two points and Weston Bellows had a point.
Troy 62, Williamson 34
The Trojans led 44-9 at the half, as Ty Barrett scored 12 first-quarter points, netting all 17 of his points in the first half, on the way to a Troy win.
Zeb Oldroyd had nine points on three threes, and Ethan VanNoy and NIck Williams had eight points each, all of Williams points coming in the second quarter.
Mason Imbt and Justice Chimics had four points each and Lance Heasley, Devin Sellock and Jake Deitrick all had two points.
Jake Schmitt led Williamson with nine points and Everett Dominick had eight points.
Devon O’Dell had six points and Tristan Parker had five points, while Kristian Mizdail had three points and Wes Carleton had two points and Gabe Kaufman had a point.
NP-Mansfield 63, CV 51
Karson Dominick had 19 points for NP-Mansfield and Eli Shaw had a career-high 16 in the win.
Alex Stein had nine points for NP-Mansfield and Brody Burleigh and Jake Evans had seven points each.
Curtis Craig had four points, while Tom King had a point in the win.
McGuire Painter led CV with 20 points and Tucker St. Peter had 16 points.
Ben Cooper had seven points for the Indians and Gage Tilton finished with four points.
Joe Easton and Caleb Morgan had two points each.
NP-Liberty 62, Sayre 51
“The Mounties were able to hold off a stubborn Sayre team and then have a solid offensive fourth quarter to secure the win,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said.
Noah Spencer had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Mounties and Brandon Thompson had 17 points and 10 boards.
Kevin Alexander had nine points and Colton Litzelman had four points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Derek Litzelman had six points in the game.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 20 points and Jackson Hubbard finished with 12 points.
Zach Moore had six points and Matt Lane and Connor Young had four points.
Josh Arnold had three points and Luke Horton had two points in the game.
Sayre won the JV game 41-32. Arnold had 13 for Sayre.
Lourdes 45, Sullivan County 42
Sullivan led 16-9 after one quarter, before Lourdes came back to get the win.
Jalen Thomas had 17 points for the Griffins in the loss.
Trace Neary had seven points and Alex Schweitzer had six points.
Gerhett Parrish had five points, Riley King had four points and Bryon Fitzgerald finished with three points.
The Griffins are now 4-5 on the year and are at Millville on Tuesday.
Lourdes won the JV game 38-25. Bryson Charles led Sullivan with 13.
