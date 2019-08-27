Forbes Machine Shop provided the night sponsorship for the August 23 show at The Hill Speedway and the tagline “The Thrill on The Hill” was in full force throughout the night as each division stepped up with some great side by side racing. Lou Sharpsteen earned his first trip of the season to the Close Racing Supply Victory Lane with a popular win in the Street Stocks, and Dale Welty made it seven different winners in ten features of the season in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman. Larry Colton returned to the winner’s circle after a couple weeks of bad luck in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders, with Mike Chilson, Matt Browning, and Brad Sites added to their win totals in their divisions. A season high 80 cars packed the pits Friday night at The Hill Speedway with the top class in numbers being the Pure Stocks with nineteen cars starting the feature. The season started with the Pure Stocks running with the Street Stocks due to few cars, but the class has grown quickly. The Hill Speedway extends a hearty thank you to all competitors who have helped support and grow this class.
The Modifieds were first out of the gate with their twenty lap main event. Harry Ely and Ray McClure battled for the lead in the opening laps with Gary McKernan and Jake Maynard taking over the top two spots on lap five. Contact between the leaders moved them out of the fast groove on the ninth circuit, and Brad Sites shot to the inside to take the lead. Sites would lead the remaining laps, but just inches off his rear bumper, the battle for second and third between Lamphere and Maynard was intense. Lamphere would hold onto the second spot at the checkered flag, with Maynard alongside in third. McClure, points leader Eddie Sites in a back up car, and Jack Lamphere debated fourth over the last ten laps with Jack doing a power move to the outside on the last lap to barely beat McClure to the line.
Maynard and Brad Sites recorded heat wins.
Devon Bailey and Trevor Williams took turns at the lead in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders with points leader Matt Browning taking command on the fourth lap. The battle for the runner up spot involved six cars, with Matt McKernan taking over second on lap seven and closing on the leader. McKernan hit the wall a lap later, dropping him from contention, and Adam Delgrosso took over second. Browning and Delgrosso ran a side by side battle for the win over the last half of the event, with Browning barely edging out Delgrosso to take his third win of the season. Williams fought off a spirited challenge by Greg McKernan to finish third with Bailey a close fifth.
Bailey and Delgrosso won heats.
Cliff Miller led the first two laps of the Pure Stock feature, but spun in turn two, handing the lead to points leader Les Smith. Josh Conner took over top spot three laps later, but Mike Chilson was on the move and powered into the lead at the halfway point. Conner, in second place, got sideways in turn four on the next lap, and with the field tightly bunched, the majority of the top ten piled in. The incident involved nine cars. Chilson led at the restart, with Cliff Miller second. Miller, who had worked his way back into the midst of the top ten after the early race spin, barely missed the accident in turn four. As the cars involved in the accident worked to get back to the front, Chilson began to pull away. With five to go, Miller was fighting to hold off Jerred Dennis, Daltyn Decker, Les Smith, and Towner who had run in a group coming back to the front. Conner pitted on lap sixteen and Dusty Decker joined the group, as Miller led a five car debate for second. With Chilson still in command, a late yellow bunched the field for a one lap shootout for the finish. Chilson held on to take his third win of the season. Miller’s car appeared to balk at the green flag creating a three wide charge into turn one for second. Dennis won the race for second with Decker third by inches. Smith made the pass on turn four for fourth and Miller hung on for fifth.
Heats were won by Chilson, Smith, and Tommy Groover.
Lou Sharpsteen started fourth in the Street Stock feature and quickly took the lead on the second lap. Doug Stack Jr. kept the pressure on from second, with Doug Stack Sr. taking over third on the fifth lap. Points leader Earl Zimmer recovered from being involved in a lap two incident, and joined the lead pack as the race reached the midpoint. The lead duo pulled away a bit, as J.T. McKernan made it a threesome battling for the third spot. On the final lap Zimmer made an inside move to take the third spot from Stack Sr. by just a couple inches at the finish line. The top five at the checkered flag were Sharpsteen, Stack Jr., Zimmer, Stack Sr. , and McKernan. Sharpsteen celebrated his first win of 2019 with his dirt track version of a NASCAR burnout on the front straight.
Heats went to Zimmer and Doug Stack Jr.
Veteran Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder racer Larry Colton has been fast all season, and two feature wins and a number of runnerup finishes have kept him in the Championship hunt this year. Mechanical issues have taken him out of good feature finishes lately, but that all changed this week. An initial start incident in turn one took points leader Joe Lane out of contention, and Colton grabbed the lead from Anton Smith as the pair powered off turn four on the first lap. Colton led all twenty laps to get back to Close Racing Supply Victory Lane, but it wasn’t an uneventful trip as the car caught fire on the cool down lap after the checker. It quickly went out, and celebration in the winner’s circle didn’t require a fire truck. Smith, Stan Mathews, and Logan Bump ran a spirited battle for second throughout with Smith recording second, with Bump, Mathews, and Justin Hall rounding out the top five. Lane manged to drive back to sixth.
Smith and Colton won their heats.
Rich Powell, Dale Welty, and Rich Talada kept the fans on the edge of their seats for the first half of the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman feature, with a tremendous three car battle for the lead. A few car lengths back, Dalton Maynard, Kinser Hill, Chris Clemens, and Brandon Fritsch debated third. At the midpoint, Welty squeezed by to take the lead but Powell and Talada stayed in close formation inches off Welty’s bumper. Talada had second a number of times, but each time they got back around to the scoring line, Powell held the position. Welty manged to open up a few car lengths lead, and picked up the win as Powell, Talada, Maynard, and Hill finishing in that order.
Hill and Maynard were heat winners.
Next week, August 30th, Lamphere Truck Parts will sponsor the Season Chapionship with special thirty lap features in all divisions with double points on the line. Space Mountain Fireworks also will add to the action with a special season ending fireworks show. As always, gates open at 5pm, practice is at 6:30, and racing starts at 7:00.
