Thomas Dunn Well Drilling Night: beautiful racing weather, 83 racecars in the pits in 7 classes, providing thrills and excitement over 19 green flagged events, two youngsters won sponsor provided hoverboards and their parents scored passes to future events. Another family fun night on The Hill.
The calendar says the full moon was on June 5, but in the qualifying races, some competitors were left wondering if the gremlins associated with that event stuck around for a couple of weeks. More than a couple racers broke motors during qualifying, the most spectacular being Steve LaBarron in the Crate Late Model division as he left parts and fluids down the backstretch into turn three. Defending Sportsman Champion Chris Clemens got upside down off the turn two wall, and in what was perhaps the oddest incident, the entire five car starting field in the first Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder heat race ended up in a pile in turn four before completing their first lap. There were no injuries in any incidents, and the feature races settled in for some great side by side racing.
The Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders were scheduled as the opener, and the competition was fierce. Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Dreyton Smith, and Brett Neally debated the top spot in the early going, but two other drivers were adding to the show. Josh Bailey, who stared eighth, drove throught the field and snatched the lead on lap five, and 2019 Champion Matt Browning was on his way to the front after starting fourteenth. Bailey and McKernan were locked locked in a lead battle, with Smith and Slater debating third, but by the halfway point, Browning had settled into third right in the middle of the lead group. Smith took the second spot as they neared five to go, and held it for the next three laps. Browning powered into the runner up spot at the two to go signal but cane up just a few feet short as Bailey took the win. Smith and McKernan were third and fourth with Slater rounding out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Josh Bailey, Matt Browning, Drayton Smith, Matt McKernan, Greg Slater, Gavin Maryott, John Maynard, Steve Castle, Charles Mathews, Mike Wilcox, Kenny Benjamin, Jake Lamphere, Brett Neally, Dalton Mathews, Tim Johnson.
Heat wins: Greg Slater, Josh Bailey
Cole Burgess and Mike Morse brought the field to green in the Pure Stock feature, and Burgess immediately put his mount out front. Kevin Garland stayed tight with the leaders, making a competitive three car lead group for the beginning laps. Morse powered into the lead on the fourth lap and on lap five Garland succumbed to engine failure, leaving Burgess to challenge the leader. Burgess stayed close throughout, but had to settle for second at the finish. Brothers Zach and Nathan Kriner, along with Kyle Griffin, battled all race long for positions third through fifth, and crossed the line in that order.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Cole Burgess, Zach Kriner, Natan Kriner, Kyle Griffin, Kevin Garland.
Heat win: Mike Morse.
Keith Lamphere ,Doug Lantz, and Harry Ely battled at the front of the pack in the opening laps of the IMCA Style Modified feature in the early going, but competition was fierce in mid pack. On lap five, a major incident involved six cars, most in the top ten positions and shuffled the field. Ely led for the restart, but Jake Maynard, who had started seventh and missed involvement in the accident, drove into the lead. Keith Lamphere and Ray McClure put Ely back to fourth and began to pressure the leader. At the midpoint, Lamphere slipped from the top five, replaced by Eddie Sites and Gary Lamphere. McClure challenged through the closing laps, but had to settle for second behind Maynard at the checkered flag. Gary Lamphere held on for third, and Ely got back by Sites to record fourth.
FEATURE FINISH: Jake Maynard, Ray McClure, Gary Lamphere, Harry Ely,
Eddie Sites, Doug Lantz, Jason Sullivan, Keith Lamphere, A.J. Hunsinger, Victor McNeil, Aaron Benjamin, J.W. Lamphere, Keith Jack Lamphere, Brad Sites.
Heat wins: Gary Lamphere, Ray McClure
Joe Lane moved up to the Crate Late Model division from the RWD Four Cylinders this year and has been getting smoother and faster each week. The crew has also been put under the gun with learning the many new chassis adjustments. With a suspension bind creating two spinouts before the Late Model feature completed it’s first lap, Lane elected to retire to the pits. From then on it was the Darin Horton and Brian Knowles show. Knowles pulled alongside on a number of occasions, but Horton led to the midpoint. Knowles slipped past to take the lead and went on for the win. Mike Epler, making his first ever dirt track start, improved with each lap, and was fast and smooth enough in closing laps to make it difficult for the leaders to put him a lap down.
FEATURE FINISH: Brian Knowles, Darin Horton, Mike Epler, Joe Lane, Steve LaBarron (DNS)
Heat win: Brian Knowles.
A.L. Lane took the early lead in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature as Brett Gleason, Larry Colton, Tyler Belcher, Randy Mathews, and Kevin Garland.entertained the crowd debating the second spot. Colton broke free on the third lap and set sights for the leader, as the battle continued behind him. Colton kept Lane close throughout the event, but wasnt able to complete a pass and had to settle for second at the finish. Eric Ellsworth joined the second group by lap seven and moved to third at the halfway point. Garland, driving the Mathews #22m, retook the third spot and started to close in on the leaders. Gaarland was unable to move past third, Ellsworth crossed the finish le fourth, and Belcher rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: A.J. Lane, Larry Colton, Kevin Garland, Eric Ellsworth, Tyler Belcher, Andrew Collins, Zack Bruce, Brett Gleason, Randy Mathews, Mike Navone, Roy Richardson.
Heat wins: Eric Ellsworth, A. J. Lane
The Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsmen brought 14 cars to the starting line, and Rich Talada grabbed the lead on the back straight to lead lap one. Rich Powell quickly worked his way to second, with Tony Harris in tow. Tyler Ward and Dalton Maynard joined the lead group by the fifth lap and began to put some distance on the rest of the pack. Harris moved to second by the seventh circuit and set his sights on the leader as Powell Ward and Maynard debated third. Kinser Hill had started thirteenth and slowly worked way forward, passing Isabel Barron for sixth near the midpoint and joining the lead group. Talada held off Harris for the win, and while the competition was even for the next positions, Powell held on for third with Ward and Maynard filling out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Rich Talada, Tony Harris, Rich Powell, Tyler Ward, Dalton Maynard, Kinser Hill, Isabel Barron, Steve Lyle, Quentin Buchanan, Joe Gurastella, Braden Buchanan, Chris Clemens, Jason Benjamin, Brent Gordner.
Heat wins: Rich Talada, Jason Benjamin.
Jakub Ingham paced the first two laps of the Street Stock feature, Dustin Maynard taking control on the third circuit. Doug Stack Sr. took over the second spot on lap 5 and ran inches off the leader’s bumper. Mike Koser got by Ingham three laps later and made it a threesome for the top spot. By the midpoint Earl Zimmer joined the lead group . Two time feature winner Doug Stack Jr. Had started eleventh, but by the half way point, he was prressuring Ingham for the fifth spot. Zimmer and Stack Jr. put Koser back to fifth with five to go, and tightened up the leaders. Coming to the two to go signal , Stack Jr. got around Zimmer, and by the white flag he had passed his father for second. At the checker, Stack Jr. was a car length short of getting the triple, and Maynard got the win. Doug Stack Sr. was third, Zimmer fourth, and Koser crossed fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Dustin Maynard, Doug Stack Jr, Doug Stack Sr, Earl Zimmer, Mike Koser, J.T. McKernan, Jakub Ingham, Oliver Gage, Brandon Birdsall, Dan Force, Bruce Benjamin, Bobby Maynard, John McAdam, Howard Bailey, Trevor Williams, Brett Marlatt, Bill Tice, Abe Romanick, Lou Sharpsteen.
Heat wins: J.T. McKernan, Brett Marlatt.
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.