Selina M. Bogaczyk
North Penn-Liberty Athletic Director
How long have you been an AD? 1 year
What drew you to this? I wanted to be involved with high school sports again. I teach elementary PE and have missed the junior high/high school setting.
Did you play sports growing up? If so what? Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball
How fun is it to be involved with all the athletes and coaches each year? It has been an amazing experience, personally and professionally. Watching kids participate, excel, and grow in their academic and athletic experiences makes me proud to be a part of the NPL programming.
What is the most fun part of the job? Watching playoff or really close competitions, I feel bad for the people sitting/standing next to me, I tend to get a little excited!
What is the most difficult part of the job? Interviews and telling people they didn’t get the job. However, most step in as volunteers which is helpful for the coaches and student athletes to be able to have more individualized assistance with skill development.
What would people be most surprised that AD’s do? I would think the most surprising thing is how much we are concerned about making sure the athletes are doing well within their sport and in the classroom. We are an extension of the teachers and coaching staff. Student success equals success on the court or field, regardless of the score. Obtaining small goals lead to accomplishing large goals for individuals and the team as a whole.
Is there anything you do in this job that you didn’t expect when you first took it? I was surprised at how “far out” the schedules are created. We have schedules two years from now being distributed. This goes to show, especially in times like this, it takes a lot of time and energy to create the sports schedules and to cancel or recreate them cannot happen overnight. Making informed decisions about the future is key in creating a successful operating schedule. Developing a good working relationship with the transportation personnel is also important. It was surprising how well everyone, even from different companies, work seamlessly to make events happen.
How difficult are things during crazy times with weather, and even situations like this, trying to orchestrate schedules. Time (the calendar) is the most difficult part of this.
The other AD’s are accommodating and helpful in every scheduling or rescheduling situation that has occurred. Working with people that care about the people involved in their school and sporting events makes it easy to work together, it is just finding the time and day that works for both parties is the most difficult aspect of scheduling.
