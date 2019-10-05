Addison came away with a win in their tennis match with NPL on Friday 4-1.
Paige Boutelle topped NPL’s Daina Dawes 6-3, 6-1 in first singles.
In second singles, Addison’s Xin Mei Zheng defeated Emma Eglesia 6-3, 6-4.
NPL’s Aubrey Griess came away with a win against Jodi Hammond 7-5, 6-4.
Addison won first doubles with Allison Jumper and Djiade Ballard topping KT Nealen and Kylie Holmes 7-6, 6-4.
In second doubles, Trista Martin and Jenny Zheng topped NPL’s Daja Weaver and Jasmine Tomko 6-4, 6-6.
