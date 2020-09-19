For many athletic directors sports is a huge part of their lives.
Most are former athletes, coaches or officials, who have spent most of their lives around sports.
Hearing that sports was returning this fall was a happy moment.
It was also likely the last moment of rest they have had.
While athletes and coaches have been preparing to start their seasons back up, athletic directors were making schedules and changing them a million times.
While athletes were taking the practice fields, athletic directors were making attendance plans for their games.
While coaches were trying to understand all the new protocols, the athletic directors were trying to make sure they were there for any questions.
As they would say in Spinal Tap, the stress athletic directors face has been turned up to 11.
J.B. SULLIVAN
Athens Wildcats
When the decision was made to start fall sports, there was excitement, and then the work began for the Athens athletic director.
"Obviously we were excited and happy with that decision," the Athens AD said. "We knew first and foremost safety and following our plan diligently and giving ourselves the best chance to have a season was important. That's been working out well. Lots of twists and turns in the road, but all our athletes adjust well and they go with the flow. We talk about we control what we can control and you don't worry about what you can't."
Schedules have been in a constant state of flux this year.
"We have shifted a lot of things around," Sullivan said. "When we made the decision to play NTL only a ton of things got jumbled up. Trying to add additional games in the NTL, taking it day by day and hoping to provide as good of a season as possible. We keep adapting to the new rules. A lot of changes, but it is worth making them."
This year there more and more often athletic directors are working closely with the administrations of the school.
"Without a doubt our administrative team, our pandemic team, our school board at Athens, we are a team," Sullivan said. "We work together, we work in the best interests of giving the kids the best opportunities we can. It has required a ton of collaboration. I am proud of everyone I work with, they do a great job.
"Without a question there are a lot of different angles. A lot of different per views. From my spot as AD I know nothing can happen if we don't follow our health and safety plan, if everyone doesn't stay safe and practice to the letter. It gives us our best chance to stay healthy. The board and administration have a lot of things they do, they always do so in the best interests of the district."
One of the toughest things for all athletic directors this fall has been making decisions on who can attend games.
"Of course we are hopeful for the legislation to pass if the governor signs the bill, or if and when it becomes law, it gives the discretion to the school district to safely make a spectator plan as we did with a sports plan," Sullivan said. "We have some large facilities at Athens where we can spread out. I have empathy for parents who can't see their kids because I know how important it was to my parents to see their kids play.
"I can empathize with the parents who won't be able to come inside. We try and provide options with live streaming the event and having it on the radio. We look at it by trying to follow the rules, we can get this behind us and have a return to normal sooner rather than have it like this for a long time. If we follow all the mandates sooner rather than later we will have more leniency to accomodate the parents, community and students, which is what our goal is."
For Sullivan, just being back around sports again is great.
"It was great watching them play," Sullivan said. "Going to our golf matches, seeing the kids and knowing they enjoy it, it's the best part of the job for me."
Right now, there are a lot of changes, and a lot of work for athletic directors.
But, at the end of the day the kids are playing sports, and that's all that matters.
"It certainly has been different without question," Sullivan said. "None of us predicted Coronavirus and predicted the different things we have to do to play sports. I think about these kids and how much they want to play and how it's all worth it. I am ready to make any accommodations or sacrifices they have to make."
Paul Lantz
Towanda Black Knights
Everytime Lantz does a schedule, it seems like something comes up to change the schedules.
"The schedules have been a never-ending battle," Lantz said. "Create, recreated, change and reschedule. Every league and district is doing what they feel is the best and safest schedule for the kids. This year is an anomaly. Hopefully we will be getting back to normal next year."
Ever since last spring things have been different for Lantz, and all athletic directors.
"Both the spring and fall seasons have presented their own challenges," Lantz said. "The day to day changes with everything from shutting down the spring season to trying to figure out how to let teams have open workouts. Hours of endless meetings and planning seemingly going into every decision that is made. Then the changes often coming right after finalizing what you were working on."
The plans for attendance at games has meant a lot of tough decisions at every school.
"Planning for limited attendance has been extremely difficult," Lantz said. "We started with no fans now, allow some fans, so we will see where the next step takes us. We have kept the safety of everyone at the forefront of every decision we have made. We have done our best to accommodate the parents of our junior and senior athletes.
" The restrictions for indoor activities at 25 makes it nearly impossible to even play volleyball. The 250 limit on outdoor activities generally only effects football but we are monitoring numbers. We hope our fans understand the limitations we are under and that it's not a local decision to limit attendance. We have live streaming in place for volleyball and varsity football and will offer it occasionally for other sports."
One thing that has been great for Lantz is the teamwork between the whole administration.
"We have a great admin team at Towanda," Lantz said. "We are already in constant contact regarding ongoing issues. This year was no exception. The communication has been great since this all began in March."
On top of everything that athletic directors have had to deal with this year, Lantz has also taken on coaching roles.
When the season kicked off Lantz was working as the girls' soccer coach, and while he has passed on those duties, he is now the golf coach.
"As far as the girls soccer program, I stepped aside in girls soccer and coach Greg Neyer, coach Dave Jurnack and coach Caitlyn Doerner have taken over," Lantz said. "I will miss being involed with the team and coaches there, but I feel they will continue to take the program in the right direction.
"Coaching is certainly a passion for me and is part of why I became an athletic director. Once coaching is in your blood it is tough to not be part of it and be involved with athletes at that level. As far as taking over the Knight golf program, I appreciate the opportunity to be coaching a sport I love. I feel I have a lot to offer the kids and the program. I am all in with whatever team I am coaching, so the extra time is just part of what I do. the kids are awesome and they are working hard on improving every day."
BOB ROCKWELL
Canton Warriors
Rockwell has been around sports at Canton for a long time.
He has a great relationship with those at the school, and that's been a good thing this year as he has been in contact with others at the school on a regular basis.
"I'm in my high school principal's office daily and I also almost daily am with my superintendent," Rockwell said. "But, we all respect each other and listen to what each has to say and so far it's working out well."
For the past six months things have been very hectic for Rockwell, and all athletic directors.
"It's very difficult," he said. "Sometimes we get different guidelines and directions on a daily basis."
One of the biggest challenges is trying to figure out attendance for sporting events with the limits this fall.
"Working on the 25 limit for indoors and the 250 limit for outdoors is the worst," Rockwell said. "It takes up a majority of my day. Every school has a little bit different way of handling the 250 limit and that creates a problem and at times some hard feelings. But, we were dealt this hand and we have to abide by the guidelines."
While schedules can be very difficult, the whole league worked together on football.
"The scheduling has been difficult, but the NTL AD's worked together and hammered out a football schedule," Rockwell said. "Some schools had limitations so that was a challenge in itself. The soccer, volleyball, cross country schedules did not change much at all. We only had one week of changing some games."
BRENT KEYES
Wyalusing Rams
While last spring was tough with sports being called off.
This fall has been crazy with all the uncertainty.
"It's just been different," Keyes said. "Last spring was one thing, having to cancel the spring season and having to get the information out, then using the rest of the spring to get all your schedules done and plan ahead. The summer hit and it was time to focus on the 2020/21 fall sports and winter as well, and then the state came out and you had to have health and safety plans. Those had to be board approved and posted on school websites. There certainly was a difference of opinions in some schools and difference in opinions to what some schools did and what others did. It was a challenge to say the least and it took some time to accomplish. And, once you accomplished something things would change and you would have to do it all over again."
One of the biggest challenges for Keyes was doing all the work in the spring, only to have to re-do it multiple times since then.
"I think that's been the worst part for me, I like to have stuff done," Keyes said. "I had literally every event for 2021 as of last spring when our work year completed, then it got all changed this fall. I had to wait for each school to make their local decision, who can play, not play. Then once we had all that information the AD's met again. We shut Perkins in Mansfield down. We got the schedules ironed out, then we met two days later and got the other schedules out. Then getting done so late we have to get officials assigned, transportation assigned, we have to get stuff on scheduling web sites. There are a million places to put it, a million people to get it to. Not having it until the last minute made it very chaotic."
Usually athletic directors have the power to make a lot of decisions, but now, most decisions are being made by the school as a group.
"A lot of times the athletic directors have a fair amount of autonomy with the liability with everything with Covid," Keyes said. "A lot of superintendents, building principals, and school boards are involved in the decision making process. A lot of people are struggling with what's fair. The 250 max occupancy outside, 25 inside makes things very difficult, it is all part of the challenge this fall."
One of the toughest things for Keyes right now is knowing that he can't give kids and parents all the opportunities this fall.
"The worst part actually might be our schedules are limited and the opportunities for kids are limited," Keyes said. "We are only playing league schools, so you can't go to invites and tournaments that showcase the athletes. You can't go to play high-profile non-league teams. You want them to get to play in front of the student section again for the last time as a senior. To play in front of parents, and grandparents and families. It is very difficult to say you can't come. Some people certainly don't agree with that, others do, that's how it is for now. We are given the rules and we have to follow them and we are hopeful things can change soon."
No athletic director wants to tell coaches how to do things, but this year they definitely are in contact with coaches a lot more.
"I would say as an AD I would never want to micromanage coaches, as a principal wouldn't want to micro manage teachers," Keyes said. "This year there is more communication, trying to remind coaches of things. ON my end I got my information out to them late. I am making sure they know what the schedules are. I am making sure I know what the schedules are, making sure we aren't missing anything. I'm probably a little more involved to start this year because things are different."
One of the biggest things Keyes has been doing this year is answering the questions everyone has.
"A lot of questions," Keyes said. "A lot of questions from everyone. I don't blame anyone, that's my job, to answer questions, from parents and coaches. Everyone wants to know. It's obvious how much people care about sports. It's obvious extracurriculars and sports in general are important to athletes and to the people in their lives, because these people have asked questions about everything and anything, and that's a good thing because people care."
In the winter Keyes is also a coach, running the Wyalusing boys' basketball program.
This fall he's also taken on coaching duties as he is the head coach of the golf team, which is back after more than a decade without one at Wyalusing.
"I love playing golf, most importantly we have great kids," Keyes said. "I have gotten a chance to know other kids I wouldn't normally work with and a couple of my basketball guys are golfing to, and I love working with them."
While being at the golf course is time away from all the stress of the athletic director job. The work is always still there afterwards.
"Every hour at golf and running a practice I am not having as much time to answer e-mails and other questions," Keyes said. "So, I've had to spend some late nights in the office, or at home, catching up. Sending some e-mails after 9 or 10 p.m. I'm not sure if that's normal, but it's what you have to do."
