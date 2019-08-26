WYSOX — This was their year.
That Eric ‘Bucky’ Aeppli and Ryan ‘Squirrel’ Knolles thought when they started the 3-day Towanda Country Club Invitational.
And that’s how they played, finishing the 44th Annual TCC Invite at 18-under to claim the title.
“I tell my family this is my year,” Knolles remarked. “I told them ‘no matter what this is our year.’”
“We’ve been at it for a while,” added Aeppli. “We’ve had close calls. Last year was a heartbreaker of us and I’ve had several.”
A missed 2-and-a-half foot putt last year kept them from forcing a playoff but this year it wasn’t that close as the next closest team — Andy Hill and Mike Stokes — finished three strokes back at 15-under.
This is Aeppli’s second title, the first one he won in 2011 with Scott McNeil. They dominated the first two days with that Sunday getting rained out.
“Being you’re home club there’s always way more pressure than any other golf tournament,” Aeppli remarked. “It feels that much better.”
Knolles was the one handing out the trophies that day as he was Club Pro at the time. Now he’s excited to be winning one with Aeppli.
“I couldn’t be happier winning it with one of my good friends,” Knolles said.
The duo had a 1-stroke lead over Hill-Stokes coming into the day. Hill is a multi-time champion but Aeppli was confident in their abilities.
“Honestly, I thought we we’re going to win,” he remarked. “I just felt like it was our time.”
The championship flight started on 10 and right away Aeppli and Knolles made it a 2-stroke lead with a birdie on 11.
Hill and Stokes rallied with four straight birdies from 12-15. Aeppli and Knolles birdied 15 as well but found themselves down a stroke as they headed to the par-3 16th hole.
A bogey by Hill and Stokes tied it back up with Aeppli and Knolles regaining the lead thanks to a birdie on 18 to set the stage for a tight battle come the front nine.
They would go up 2-strokes thanks to a birdie on the first hole but Hill and Stokes cut it back to a 1-stroke deficit thanks to a birdie on the third hole.
Both teams parred the ever dangerous downhill par-3 fourth and uphill par-4 fifth before Aeppli and Knolles got another birdie six, putting them up by two strokes again.
“I was just focused in the moment,” Aeppli said about the back and forth play. “I was trying not to watch them much. You know where you’re at but at the same time there’s so much golf to be played that you can’t really celebrate until the last putt goes in the hole.”
Aeppli and Knolles got a break on seven when the wheels fell off for Hill and Stokes.
Hill got caught in some trees while Stokes’ approach shot hit just off the green and rolled out of bounds, forcing him to hit again.
“When I saw it go that way I went for the middle of the green,” explained Knolles. “(Bucky) told me to go to the middle of the green.”
Playing it safe isn’t exactly their game but, with a big lead like that, it was the smart thing to do.
“It’s the easiest thing to do but it’s hard to tell yourself to do it,” said Knolles. “The middle of the green, the middle of the green, the middle of the green — I did it every hole but nine.”
With a 4-stroke lead and two holes to go Aeppli and Knolles focused on finishing. Their 18th hole — the par-5 nine — was probably their worse of the day.
“It would have been nicer if we didn’t have to get up and down for par,” Aeppli said but added. “It felt great (going down 9). It felt relaxed.”
Christian Fulda and Dan Chernosky and Tim Rose and Mike Dalton both tied for third at 14-under while Nick Innocenzo and Nick Place and Keith Chesk and Matt Bedosky tied for fifth at 11-under.
While birdies are a premium in a tournament like this it’s just as important to stay away from bogeys.
“We went bogey free for 54 holes,” explained Knolles. “That helps a ton.”
One perk of being champions is getting the premium spot for next year’s tournament.
“I lost the Club Championhip this year so I lost my first (spot),” Knolles said. “I got one back, at least for three days any way. I’ll take it.”
Aeppli, though, was already looking towards the 2020 tournament.
“Now the goal is to not give up the parking spot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.