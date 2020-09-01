Eric Aeppli and Ryan Knolles came up just short in their bid for one piece TCC Invite history, but they made some other history over the weekend.
The pair repeated as TCC Invitational Champions, winning with a score of 20-under par, just missing out on the all-time record of 22-under.
“Winning the TCC Invitational is a goal that is high on the list of every golfing season for us,” Aeppli said. “This tournament has a special meaning to many of us that grew up around the TCC. The TCC Invitational Committee does an incredible job at making this a premier event in our area every year, which attracts many of the best local players.
“There are a lot of really talented golfers that grew up playing the TCC and no longer live in the area, but still come back every year to compete in this event. We also draw some of the better players from the surrounding areas, which creates a strong field. The list of past champions of this event is filled with some of the best amateur golfers to have played in our area. Being able to win this tournament in consecutive years is a nice accomplishment for both of us.”
The pair torched the course the first two rounds, shooting 63 and 62, before a final round 68 left them at 193 for the three days.
“Obviously when you shoot -20 in three days, you have played well,” Aeppli said. “After shooting 63-62 in the first two days we kind of had our sights set on breaking the scoring record of -22 going into Sunday. While we didn’t score as well as we would have liked, I think we are both more proud of the way we were able to grind it out and do enough to win on Sunday. In the past two years, we have only made one bogey. I think that’s a testament to our ability to stand up and hit pressure shots and make clutch putts for par when needed, which has been the difference for us the past two years.”
Aeppli was really impressed with the condition of the course all weekend long.
“I think the golf course was in great condition for scoring,” Aeppli said. “Mike Martin and the rest of the grounds crew did an awesome job at having the course in as good of condition as they possibly could. The greens were very receptive and rolling smooth and we lucked out with great weather all three days.”
Christian Fulda and Dan Chernosky rode a 61 in round two to a -17 for the tournament to take second. Zach Place and Danny Edwards had three rounds of 67 or below to finish at -16 and take third and Andrew Hill and Mike Stokes shot 198 to finish at -15.
Jason Sladish and Craig Mabee were next in the championship flight at -13 and Nick Innocenzo and Nick Place finished -12, while Lou Judson and David Sickler shot -10 and Jordan Wollenberg and Troy Gordon were at -8.
One big advantage for Aeppli and Knolles is their familiarity with the TCC course. Although, there are also challenges with being one of the local teams.
“There is definitely a home course advantage for us at the TCC,” Aeppli said. “We have played the course countless times and know it well. We travel quite a bit to play weekend tournaments at other courses and it is not uncommon to see people play their best at their home course.
“With that said, there is also additional pressure when you are dealing with being the hometown favorites and trying to win a golf tournament in front of your friends/family.”
In the first flight, Tim Rose and Mike Dalton and Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley tied for the top score in the flight at -13. Rose and Dalton had a 62 the final round.
Mike Jaros and Scotty Klein shot -11 in the first flight, along with Aaron Welles and Dan Kaminsky. Matt Bedosky and Keith Chesk shot -9, Kirk Hinkley and Nick Gillespie shot -8, J.B. Sullivan and Jeff Williams were at -6, Jim Breck and John Mulhern shot -4, while Barry Wheaton and Cole Wheaton were at -1 and Jeff Dorman and John Secor finished at even par.
The second flight also had six teams under par, with Bryant Dunn and Brian Leljedal shooting -6 and Brian Harmon and Randy White at -5. Matt Lee and George Heskell shot -4, Jeff Slanovec and Matthew Wiater shot -3, along with Zachary Mulhern and Anthony Bellino, while Jason Moore and Chris Wade had a -1 and Mike Lazevnik and Ron Garrison shot par.
Bob Taylor and Adam Schumacher shot even par to win the third flight, with Ed Osgood and Mike Churchill one shot back.
In the fourth flight, John Birchall and Dave Snyder won at +7, followed by Sam Lewis and Santo LaFoca at +8.
Greg Snell and Kris Hutchins won the fifth flight at +9, with Ryan Napp and Dave Packard Jr. and Casey and Tim Watkins both at +12.
Avery Boardman and Bill Wallitsch won the sixth flight at 20-over, while Chuck Coveney and Kevin Vrabel and Andy HOwey and Donny Backus were both at +21.
The seventh flight was won by Kevin Clark and Nolan Clark at +30, with Jeff Aeppli and Ed Knolles one shot back.
