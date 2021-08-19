Madeline Mascho was as normal a fourteen-year-old, sports-crazy, teen as they come.
Maddy, as she is known to family and friends, had just finished up an outstanding junior high basketball season that saw her lead Wellsboro to a Wyalusing tournament title against some of the top competition District 4 has to offer. The three-sport standout, who played soccer in the fall, and like everyone else across the nation in the Spring of 2020, had her sights set on varsity sports for Wellsboro once sports started up again in the Fall of her freshman year.
“I thought I would have a good chance (of getting a lot of playing time),” she said. “I knew I could help the team.”
It would not be far off to say, given her junior high exploits, that she had a chance to be one of the best athletes ever at Wellsboro.
Everything changed, though, late in the afternoon on May 23, 2020. Maddy was with friends at a farm belonging to one of her pals, and they were riding around the property on a Ranger, the 4x4 off-road vehicle manufactured by Polaris.
After picking up some other friends that lived close by, there were five people sitting in the Ranger. That’s when tragedy struck.
Maddy doesn’t remember the accident, and they still do not know what caused the Ranger to crash. When the dust settled, the occupants were scattered, having been ejected from the Ranger, and Maddy was seriously hurt.
“I never have my phone on me, and she called. I thought they were joking. I thought it wasn’t real. They were screaming ‘come get us, we’re hurt,” Charissa Mascho, Maddy’s mom, said.
According to Charissa, Maddy had told her over the phone that she thought her leg was broken. When she and her husband Shane got in their car and headed toward Middlebury Center, just north of Wellsboro, where the accident took place, they had no clue what was awaiting them.
The parents of the friend who owned the land were able to be reached by phone and Maddy was loaded in the back of a pickup truck, and driven towards town to meet the Mascho’s. Once they met the truck, they had a better idea of how serious things were.
“I was just shaking her. She was so white,” Charissa said. “I was trying to keep her awake and I was screaming. The adrenaline of it was unreal.”
Maddy knew she had to stay awake. She remembers reaching the junction north of Wellsboro near Pag-O-Mar Farm Market, and telling herself that she did not want to fall asleep.
Through the fog of the adrenaline and the pain, they remember one complaint Maddy had consistently on the way to the hospital; her back hurt.
“In the car she kept saying ‘My back hurts.’ And when I would look it looked like she had just fallen on pavement, like a brush burn. I told her she was fine.”
Maddy’s insistence that her back hurt, despite it looking fairly benign, may have saved her life.
When they reached UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro, no one knew the degree of her injuries, other than the obvious broken femur and some broken ribs. The tenor of the situation changed when they were told they needed to be airlifted via helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
Geisinger Medical Center is a Level I Trauma Center, the only one in central Pennsylvania. Only one person was allowed to accompany Maddy on the helicopter, so Charissa boarded the aircraft and Shane set out with his brother-in-law on the road to Danville, some eighty miles from Wellsboro.
The thought of Maddy missing the Fall sports season instantly entered Charissa’s mind when she saw her daughter’s leg.
“When I was sitting (at Geisinger) for a couple hours while waiting for Shane, I was like ‘oh my gosh. This is devastating. Sports are her life,” she said.
Maddy remembers having similar thoughts.
“When I was at the hospital (in Wellsboro) I remember thinking, ‘Well I’m out of Fall sports and Winter sports,’ Maddy said.
When doctors came to talk to Shane and Charissa upon the conclusion of a surgery that they thought may be the only one she would need, they were given news that changed everything.
“It was the first night, the doctors said ‘’we saved her life for now’,” Charissa said.
Those last two words carried a lot of weight.
Alive. For now.
“We got sent up to a conference room on the third floor and the surgeon met us there and said there was internal bleeding, but that the surgery had went well,” Shane said.
It wasn’t until they were taken to Maddy’s room, located in the Level I Trauma Center inside Geisinger, that they knew it was more serious than just a broken leg. Maddy, unrecognizable, was hooked up to a litany of IV’s, her leg suspended above her, and was breathing with assistance of a ventilator.
The situation reached another level of intensity when a few hours later, Maddy needed more emergency medical attention.
“We got thrown out of the room and all the people rushed into her room,” Shane said, fighting back tears. “A half-hour, forty-five minutes later, we got taken into a conference room. We were falling apart at that point,”
At that point, doctors told them that there was bleeding still going on in her body and they had to place a peripherally inserted central catheter, known as a PICC line, to support her blood pressure. Over the next day, four or five resuscitations were performed to keep her alive. She was on the max doses of medication to help increase her blood pressure, called pressers.
36 hours later, with doctors still miffed as to why her blood pressure remained so low, and fears about hypoxia, the medical term for lack of oxygen to the brain, setting in, Dr. Frank Maffei, chairman of Pediatrics at Geisinger, was about to walk out the door when he made a crucial decision. With Maddy’s kidneys too weak to process the chemicals used for another CT scan, they took Maddy to interventional radiology.
As it turns, out Maddy’s insistence that there was more wrong with her back was due to the beginning of a large hematoma forming with blood flowing out from the kidney Her left kidney was detached. They put a medical coil in to stop the bleeding in her kidney, and that stabilized her for the time being.
She was nowhere close to out of the woods, yet though. Her body was still so fragile that when hospital staff would move her on to an elevator, any bump on the elevator would send her stats plummeting.
A few days after the accident, while medically stable, Maddy’s condition was deteriorating in some ways. Her body was unable to rid her system of toxins due to decreased kidney function, but she wasn’t stable enough to undergo dialysis.
“She was swollen. She didn’t look like her,” Charissa said. “I could not even bend her fingers (due to the fluid buildup)”
That hematoma, which Maddy first hinted to in the car on the way to the hospital in Wellsboro had taken over her left side of her body. Images of her left side of her body showed a hematoma the size of which doctors at Geisinger did not frequently see.
That was not the only concern. She had fractured her L4 and L5 vertebrae. The previously mentioned threat of hypoxia still existed. Combine the two, and if Maddy did pull through, no one knew what her mental faculties or physical abilities would be.
“All-Star athlete to ‘is she even going to stand up again?’” Charissa said.
“We just had so many questions (about what her abilities would be),” Shane said.
Before they knew what kind of daughter they were going to have, doctors still needed to repair some of her injuries, some considered life-threatening.
Six days after the accident, doctors set out in earnest to tackle Maddy’s injuries. They went in and repaired the broken leg. Her abdomen, which had been left open after the initial trauma surgery the night of the accident, was closed up.
It was at this point that the true scale of how many injuries she had suffered.
“She had rupturing in her intestines that had to be sewn back up. Because of all the bleeding, the blood came into her chest cavity and coated her lungs, so she had to have a lung decortication to scrape the blood off her lungs, like peeling the rind off an orange, broken femur and four broken ribs, and broken vertebrae at L4 and L5,” Shane said.
They were told that Maddy would never play contact sports again.
Soon, Maddy started to show signs that her mental faculties were still there. After those surgeries six days post-accident, she started breathing over the ventilator, and as she came into consciousness started to communicate with doctors and family. Eventually she was given a dry-erase board to communicate.
“I remember them taking the ventilator out. I was really thirsty and wanted ice,” Maddy said.
After that string of surgeries and the vent coming out, Maddy was through the worst of it. Complications popped up during their 38-day initial hospital stay, but on June 30, Maddy got to come home for the first time.
“She came home in a wheelchair. She was so fragile. She had to use a walker,” Charissa said.
“Walking 20 feet was the most taxing thing for her,” Shane said.
It was just a challenge for her to stand up and walk across the Mascho living room, but Maddy was not content on just being alive.
“I think sports in general, she’s so hardworking and determined in general, she pushed herself, and she wanted to be back to her old self, and I think sports were a big reason why she pushed herself so hard,” Charissa said. “We had these little, two-pound weights to start and she had to work so hard at it.”
Grueling physical therapy started. Maddy, too weak to leave home frequently, had in-house visits three times a week as the long and arduous road of building back her gross and fine motor function began. In between the surgeries over the Fall and Winter to remove her left kidney, her gall bladder and appendix, she started to show improvement.
She soon started fishing from her wheelchair with her brothers and went on short walks. But, one day, she did too much, too fast, and it resulted in her being re-hospitalized at Geisinger, a much shorter, less eventful stay than those previous. The message from her medical team was clear, though: rushing through her rehab and doing too much too fast would only hurt her.
“(Sports) were always in the back of my mind. If I really tried, I can do what I want to do.
That motivated me through therapy. I just wanted to get back,” Maddy said.
So, the whole family sacrificed for Maddy. Her three younger siblings were enrolled in Wellsboro’s remote learning option for the 2020-2021 school year to protect Maddy’s still-fragile immune system from COVID-19.
Balancing Maddy’s physical needs, as well her mental health, surrounded by brothers that wanted to be still be kids was a challenge.
“How do we let my boys play wiffleball, and she can’t get up?” Charissa said. “How am I supposed to balance our sports-crazy life with Maddy?”
The Mascho’s are well-known in Wellsboro, especially in the school community. Shane is the guidance counselor at Rock L. Butler Middle School and serves as the school’s football coach and baseball coach, and Charissa is a K-1 teacher at Charlotte Lappla Elementary. Maddy has three younger brothers, Marek, Max, and Madden who are active in the Wellsboro athletics community, and interest in her condition remained high from the start.
It’s not a surprise that a tight-knit sports community like Wellsboro rallied around the Mascho’s, providing rides, meals and support. Despite not being well enough to see them play or be around them in person, the soccer and basketball teams as well as her travel softball team made Maddy feel part of the team. And, a silver lining of the COVID pandemic was that Wellsboro, like many schools, livestreamed home events. Maddy would sit in the living room and watch intently, talking the whole time about the ways she could help the team, if only she could play.
Maddy started to show real progress late in 2020.
“I think it was in December when I was constantly going to rehab and I started going with my dad to the gym to shoot,” Maddy said. “I still had my shot, I was making every shot in the gym and that told me I could do this.”
Her strength wasn’t back yet- those early shooting sessions she could not get the ball to the rim from the foul line, but the coordination and muscle memory were back.
As things progressed, it became apparent that, given clearance from her medical team, Maddy was going to defy the odds and play sports again.
Maddy had decided to take up golf, just in case she couldn’t return to soccer in the fall. It was apparent by the end of the school year that she would be able to play golf, but she wanted more. They made the trip to Danville for a series of appointments during the first week of June.
They had primed Maddy for disappointment in regards to being able to play soccer again, with long, tear-filled conversations. Maddy remained optimistic.
“We had a big day in Danville where we saw everyone and it was getting to the point where she was starting to go to some basketball workouts,” Shane said. “She had to start making decisions about what she was going to do in the fall.”
Against all odds, just over a year after coming off a ventilator fighting for her life, each successive doctor gave the same opinion.
Maddy Mascho could play contact sports again.
It was not long after she found herself in the starting lineup for summer league basketball games for Wellsboro Coach John Davis.
“My first basketball game I was a little nervous. I started that game,” Maddy said. “I don’t know if I’m ready for this, I went to like four practices and here I am starting.”
She wasn’t the only one with nerves about her return to competition. Charissa says she cried for days out of sight of Maddy, dreading that first fall. She was worried that Maddy, whose lungs were still recovering from the decortication procedure, would never tell a coach she was getting tired and needed to take a break. Maddy confirmed her fears when Charissa asked if she would indeed speak up when she got tired. The uber-competitive Maddy simply answered, “no way.”
But, that first game, the first fall, the first time she felt short of breath came and gone. So did the second, and the third. She camped and watched her youngest brother Madden get the final strikeout in a one-run game with the bases loaded to win a Little League district title.
She got back to her favorite place on earth, the beach, too.
Wellsboro Athletic Trainer Alexis Knowlden marvels at Maddy’s recovery.
“I was really excited to see her physical on my desk,” Knowlden said. “She can definitely be an inspiration and a motivator to young girls.”
She knows there are things she needs to focus on, like getting her balance back to where it was, increasing her ability to change direction, and keeping her lower body from getting fatigued.
Wellsboro Girls’ Soccer Coach Jorge Toboada is thrilled to have Maddy back.
“She’s an example. Girls can see that she’s giving us 100%,” Toboada said. “We don’t have too many strikers, but she’s good.
There is still work to be done, obstacles to overcome. Doctors told Maddy that she may need a kidney transplant at some point. Compared to the road she traveled, that’s small peanuts.
Maddy did decide to stick with golf. She played frequently all Summer, and played in the Ladies’ Club Championship at Tyoga Country Club in Wellsboro on Tuesday, showing off a nice swing and natural feel for the game.
But, it was events that transpired a few hours later at soccer practice that sent chills down the spine of anyone watching.
Playing left wing in a 11v11 scrimmage at the end of a three-hour practice, Maddy tracked back into her own goal to defend a corner kick. She won the ball, controlled it, accelerated by one defender with the trademark burst she showed growing up, sped past another, carried the ball thirty yards, and played a picture-perfect square pass to teammate and strike partner Jordyn Abernathy. It was quite clear to anyone who was watching. Maddy Mascho’s still got it.
