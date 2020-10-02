Traditionally the NTL has been a run heavy league.
And, over the years the Wyalusing Rams were a school that led the way on running attacks.
But, times they are a changing, and the Wyalusing Rams now also feature one of the most explosive passing games in the league.
With Kashawn Cameron and Isiah Way at receiver and Mitchell Burke at quarterback, and running backs Alex Mosier and Brian Arnold who can catch the ball out of the backfield, the Rams have weapons all over the field.
“I feel like we have all the weapons on offense and defense now,” Cameron said.
The idea of trying to defend both Cameron and Way with their speed and athleticism has to keep defensive coordinators up nights.
“It’s nice because Kashawn and Isiah you can kind of throw it up and they are there because they are so fast,” Burke said. “It has got to be tough for opposing defenses, because they are both about the same speed and they are both so athletic. So, it’s got to be hard to figure out which one to put the best defender on.
“He (Cameron) is very shifty, so trying to tackle him open field has to be very hard.”
For Burke his job is simple, quickly get the ball into his playmakers hands.
“The quicker I can get it to them the more they can work, so it’s nice to see them get open field because I know they can do something with that,” Burke said. “When they get a step or two, I already know where to put it because if I air it out deep, they will get it.”
Cameron knows that having a player like Burke at quarterback is a huge advantage for receivers.
“It’s good because Mitchell can throw it up to Isiah, Isiah is tall and he can jump really high and then me, I’m fast, I can outrun basically anyone in the league and I can jump pretty high to.
“I feel extremely lucky (to have Burke at quarterback). I am glad I have a good bond with him.”
For Cameron having Way with him on the field makes life easier for both players.
“I can see them (defenses) struggling trying to guard me and Isiah both,” he said. “Especially since we are on the same side of the field, so we can do a lot of crossing.
“We just try and keep each other motivated. When he has a bad play I just tell him don’t worry about it and when he has a good play I let him know.”
For Burke, it is special to be at a school where they let him throw the ball a lot.
“It’s nice to air it out a lot,” he said. “A lot of times we will have more (passes) in a quarter than they (other teams) had in a game.”
And, it’s special for Burke to see the program change to fit the talent on the team.
“Wyalusing football has always been more run heavy,” Burke said. “But, once we saw what we had we started passing the ball and it worked.
“Even college, and the NFL, it’s changing. It’s not dominated by the running backs. If you have weapons at wide receiver use them. You don’t want to waste them.”
Mosier is the team’s tailback, and while in years past that might mean a heavy work load, and a ton of carries, he’s happy to be a part of this offense.
Mosier knows that if the receivers spread defenses out, it opens things up in the run game.
“Its’ good because I get more yards, so it helps me,” he said. “It’s amazing, even when Mitchell throws the ball, he’s such a good quarterback. When he throws a bid deep pass to Kashawn and we get yards, it’s amazing because I just like to see us get positive yards.”
One benefit to defenses being spread out is running backs often have less people to get past.
“The moment I get past the first linebacker, I know I am going to get positive yards,” he said.
And, with the passing game a big part of the offense the running backs aren’t beat up and tired.
“It’s good on us,” Mosier said. “We get a break us running backs. It’s good because Mitchell can do it all. He can run and throw so it helps us all.
“It’s a lot better because I won’t have to get bruised up the next day.”
The one thing running backs at Wyalusing know, they have to be able to catch the ball to in this offense.
“If we can’t catch the ball, we won’t go in,” Mosier said. “I had to practice a lot on catching the ball. Both of us running backs did, but we’ve got it now.”
And, the one positive as a pass catcher is having the ball in open space more often.
“It makes me happy when I catch a pass because I often only have one person to beat and if I can make it through three people on the line, I can make it through one,” Mosier said.
Cameron sees it as a huge plus the balance the team has on offense.
“I am glad we are able to establish the run this year,” he said. “On a whole drive against Towanda we just ran the ball and they couldn’t stop it.”
That win over Towanda was a big boost for the Rams.
Opening the year with their rivals was odd, but finally beating them gave them a confidence boost.
“It was a big confidence booster,” Burke said. “Personally I never beat them in my career. It was a goal I got done.
“It was nice because a lot of times when we play them at the end of the year you have injuries, but week one everyone was out there so we were able to get a good performance.”
“We have a lot of confidence now,” Mosier said. “It was weird, because I’ve been playing since third grade and we always played them last. It was the greatest moment of my senior year. It made all our senior years really great.”
Burke spent a lot of time this year working on improving his game coming into the season.
“I want to get stronger,” Burke said. “I want to cut down turnovers. I want to get my completion percentage up.”
For Burke, cutting down on turnovers is a big key.
It can be tough for the quarterback. He throws the ball a lot and has very talented receivers who can make big plays.
But, he’s learned he can’t force things just because his skill guys are talented.
“I think about my passes more,” Burke said. “If any of my receivers aren’t open, don’t force anything. Throw it out or just tuck and run.
“There are certain times I think, I know he can jump higher, but the ball’s got to be perfect. I can’t just loft it up there. It has to be there. Sometimes you have to take them, sometimes you can’t. As you play more football you understand, wow, I definitely can’t throw that in the future.”
Cameron also put a lot of work in to become a better player in the offseason.
“I plan on going to college for football,” Cameron said. “I have been lifting in the winter. I did not play basketball last year, I used that time to lift and get stronger and faster for football.”
For Cameron it was tough to give up a sport like basketball, but he knew it would help him in football.
“It was a hard decision,” he said. “I had a lot of talk with my coaches, my parents, my brothers and my basketball brothers about it and I just thought it was time to focus on football.”
And, for the Rams this year is a big help as the team is starting to come together more and more.
“It was Isiah’s first year last year,” Burke said. “Kashawn was hurt here and there, and now, other than Covid because we didn’t get to work as much as we wanted, we have been able to find where they are going to be on routes and we are more crisp.”
The Rams knew they had offensive weapons, but the play of the defense this year is really helping them excel.
“With our defense being as strong and fast as they are, we feel very confident in our season now,” Mosier said.
“Last year it was wishy washy for what our defense can do,” Burke said. “This year, they got stronger, they can stop the run and I’m more confident on offense knowing they have got my back.”
The Rams will look to move to 3-1 on the year as they heat to Sayre tonight for a matchup against the 1-1 Redskins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.