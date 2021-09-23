CANTON — The Troy boys soccer team held a 1-goal lead at the break on Wednesday, but North Penn-Liberty scored five times in the second half to secure the 6-4 win.
The game was played at Canton as the Troy soccer squad is a co-op with several Warriors on the team.
Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski, who ended the game with a hat trick, had two first half goals to help the Trojans take the 2-1 lead at the break.
Jackson Brion scored the lone first-half goal for North Penn-Liberty.
In the second half, it would be all Caiden Alexander from NP-L.
Alexander scored all five goals for the Mounties to help propel them to the victory.
Brady Spalding and Hodlofski scored in the second half for the Trojans.
NP-L got three assists from Zach Wilcox and Derek Litzelman also dished out an assist on Wednesday.
The Mounties led 16-5 in shots on goal, while Troy held a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Troy’s Eli Randall had two saves in goal, while NP-L’s Daniel Harman stopped nine shots.
