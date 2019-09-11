ELMIRA, N.Y. - Elmira scored three unanswered goals as they defeated Alfred State 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
NEB’s Hannah Shadduck plays forward for Alfred State.
Riley Mucher gave the Pioneers a lead 35:27 into the game when she lifted a free kick into the back of the net from the edge of the box. Just under three minutes later Kelly Keegan tied it up for the Soaring Eagles when her shot from 35 yards out went right under the cross bar.
Elmira took their first lead of the game in the 53 minute when Nicole Hanselman scored after getting a through ball over the top ball. Hanselman sent a pass to Zoya Kota with just over five minutes left in the game to set up an insurance goal.
Elmira held a 17 to 11 shot advantage. Ally Knorr-Anderson made three saves for the Eagles (1-2) while Laura Mecca made four saves for the Pioneers (0-2-1).
The Pioneers head to Williamsport, PA on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest with Penn College.
