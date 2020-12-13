It was another strong year for area volleyball teams.
Canton picked up a first-round PIAA victory after winning districts, and NP-Liberty won another district title in AA, before having their season come to an end when the school district choose not to travel for states this year.
In AAA the Athens Wildcats made the finals in a combined District 4 and District 2 field.
All three area teams are well represented on this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region team.
NP-Liberty’s two-time all-state player Charisma Grega is the Player of the Year. Grega is a force on both offense, and defense, leading NP-Liberty in both kills with 147 and digs with 183. Grega was also second on her team with 101 points.
Northeast Bradford’s Emily SUsanj has been a force at the net all year for the Panthers and she is the offensive player of the year after recording 229 kills this year, 3.8 per set.
Ali Koval is a two-time all-state player at libero, although she missed a month of this season. While Koval didn’t rank among the NTL’s top few in digs, with 163, she played in just 24 sets, averaging a league best 6.8 digs each set she played. Taylor Field had a league-leading 427 digs this year, 6.5 per set for the Wildcats. The two share the defensive player of the year honors.
Canton’s Annie Gaiotti was a force at the net, and also a strong defensive player for Canton, and she is the utility player of the year.
Athens’ Kayleigh Miller racked up 421 assists this year and she is the setter of the year, while Aislyn Williams of Canton became a force down the stretch for the Warriors and she is the newcomer of the year.
Athens coach Heather Hanson helped guide the Wildcats to a district final, and she is the coach of the year.
The first team includes Grega, Field, Koval, Gaiotti, Miller and Susanj, along with Makayla Vargeson of CV; Wellsboro’s Brieghanna Kemp; NP-Liberty’s Julia Nawri and Leah Liechty of Athens.
The second team includes Paige Manchester of Towanda; Bailey Monks of Wellsboro; Carmya Martell and Jillian Shay of Canton; Rylie Walker of CV; Juliana Susanj of NEB; Priscilla Newton of Wyalusing; Chloe Baker of NEB; Katherine Burnett of Wellsboro; Williams; Darby Stetter of NP-Liberty and Vanessa Thomas of Troy.
The third team includes Kylie Jayne of Athens; Shiloh Duff of Wellsboro; DaLanie Pepper of Towanda; Lizzie Kahl of NP-Liberty; Riley Sargent of Williamson; Haley McGroarty of Wyalusing; Madison Cody of Williamson; Lauryn Schultz of NEB; Jenny Ryan of Athens; Gabrielle Randall of Sayre and Troy’s Annie Rosanelli and Allee Dutrow.
The rookie team includes Canton’s Williams, Trisha Gilbert and Rachel Martin; Lauren Lewis of NEB; Wellsboro’s Jordan Judlin and Emily Starkweather; Chloe Hatch and Alexia Kshir of NP-Liberty; Meredith Cole of Troy; Brea Overpeck and Shaylee Greenland of Towanda and Elizabeth Boyle of Sayre.
Player of the year: Charisma Grega, NP-Liberty
Offensive POY: Emily Susanj, NEB
Defensive POY: Taylor Field, Athens & Ali Koval, NP-Liberty
Utility POY: Annie Gaiotti, Canton
Setter of the year: Kayleigh Miller, Athens
Newcomer of the year: Aislyn Williams, Canton
Coach of the year: Heather Hanson, Athens
First team
Grega
Makayla Vargeson, CV
Field
Koval
Gaiotti
Brieghanna Kemp, Wellsboro
Kayleigh Miller, Athens
Julia Nawri, NP-Liberty
Leah Liechty, Athens
Emily Susanj, NEB
Second team
Paige Manchester, Towanda
Bailey Monks, Wellsboro
Carmya Martell, Canton
Jillian Shay, Canton
Rylie Walker, CV
Juliana Susanj, NEB
Priscilla Newton, Wyalusing
Chloe Baker, NEB
Katherine Burnett, Wellsboro
Aislyn Williams, Canton
Darby Stetter, NP-Liberty
Vanessa Thomas, Troy
Third team
Kylie Jayne, Athens
Shiloh Duff, Wellsboro
DaLanie Pepper, Towanda
Lizzie Kahl, NP-Liberty
Riley Sargent, Williamson
Haley McGroarty, Wyalusing
Madison Cody, Williamson
Lauryn Schultz, NEB
Gabrielle Randall, Sayre
Annie Rosanelli, Troy
Jenny Ryan, Athens
Allee Dutrow, Troy
Rookie team
Aislyn Williams, Canton
Trisha Gilbert, Canton
Rachel Martin, Canton
Lauren Lewis, NEB
Jordan Judlin, Wellsboro
Emily Starkweather, Wellsboro
Chloe Hatch, NP-Liberty
Alexia Kshir, NP-Liberty
Meredith Cole, Troy
Brea Overpeck, Towanda
Shaylee Greenland, Towanda
Elizabeth Boyle, Sayre
