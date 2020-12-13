ee (4).JPG

It was another strong year for area volleyball teams.

Canton picked up a first-round PIAA victory after winning districts, and NP-Liberty won another district title in AA, before having their season come to an end when the school district choose not to travel for states this year.

In AAA the Athens Wildcats made the finals in a combined District 4 and District 2 field.

All three area teams are well represented on this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region team.

NP-Liberty’s two-time all-state player Charisma Grega is the Player of the Year. Grega is a force on both offense, and defense, leading NP-Liberty in both kills with 147 and digs with 183. Grega was also second on her team with 101 points.

Northeast Bradford’s Emily SUsanj has been a force at the net all year for the Panthers and she is the offensive player of the year after recording 229 kills this year, 3.8 per set.

Ali Koval is a two-time all-state player at libero, although she missed a month of this season. While Koval didn’t rank among the NTL’s top few in digs, with 163, she played in just 24 sets, averaging a league best 6.8 digs each set she played. Taylor Field had a league-leading 427 digs this year, 6.5 per set for the Wildcats. The two share the defensive player of the year honors.

Canton’s Annie Gaiotti was a force at the net, and also a strong defensive player for Canton, and she is the utility player of the year.

Athens’ Kayleigh Miller racked up 421 assists this year and she is the setter of the year, while Aislyn Williams of Canton became a force down the stretch for the Warriors and she is the newcomer of the year.

Athens coach Heather Hanson helped guide the Wildcats to a district final, and she is the coach of the year.

The first team includes Grega, Field, Koval, Gaiotti, Miller and Susanj, along with Makayla Vargeson of CV; Wellsboro’s Brieghanna Kemp; NP-Liberty’s Julia Nawri and Leah Liechty of Athens.

The second team includes Paige Manchester of Towanda; Bailey Monks of Wellsboro; Carmya Martell and Jillian Shay of Canton; Rylie Walker of CV; Juliana Susanj of NEB; Priscilla Newton of Wyalusing; Chloe Baker of NEB; Katherine Burnett of Wellsboro; Williams; Darby Stetter of NP-Liberty and Vanessa Thomas of Troy.

The third team includes Kylie Jayne of Athens; Shiloh Duff of Wellsboro; DaLanie Pepper of Towanda; Lizzie Kahl of NP-Liberty; Riley Sargent of Williamson; Haley McGroarty of Wyalusing; Madison Cody of Williamson; Lauryn Schultz of NEB; Jenny Ryan of Athens; Gabrielle Randall of Sayre and Troy’s Annie Rosanelli and Allee Dutrow.

The rookie team includes Canton’s Williams, Trisha Gilbert and Rachel Martin; Lauren Lewis of NEB; Wellsboro’s Jordan Judlin and Emily Starkweather; Chloe Hatch and Alexia Kshir of NP-Liberty; Meredith Cole of Troy; Brea Overpeck and Shaylee Greenland of Towanda and Elizabeth Boyle of Sayre.

